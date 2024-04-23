DC 225-4 (20) DC vs GT Live Cricket Score IPL 2024: Delhi Dominate Gujarat

In the 1st innings of the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals posted a commanding total of 224 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk provided a quick start but fell early. Axar Patel played a crucial innings, scoring 66 runs off 43 balls, including 5 fours and 4 sixes, before getting dismissed by Noor Ahmad. Shai Hope and Rishabh Pant contributed with 5 and 88 runs respectively, with Pant showcasing an explosive display of batting, smashing 5 fours and 8 sixes. Tristan Stubbs provided the finishing touches with a blistering knock of 26 runs off just 7 balls. Sandeep Warrier was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat Titans, taking 3 wickets for 15 runs in his 3 overs, while Noor Ahmad chipped in with 1 wicket. Despite a hefty total, the Gujarat Titans bowlers struggled to contain the Delhi Capitals batsmen, conceding runs at an economy rate above 8. The innings saw a flurry of boundaries and sixes, setting up an exciting chase for the Gujarat Titans.

