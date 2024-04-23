DC vs GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant vs Shubman Gill

Following a sensational win where they bowled out the opposition for 89 to getting smashed for 266 runs, Delhi Capitals have blown hot and cold this year. It has been a bumpy ride for Rishabh Pant and company but it is the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Now, they host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a fight between the mid-table teams.

Shubman Gill and his team are coming off a stylish victory over the Punjab Kings where Rahul Tewatia shined against his favourite opposition once again in the IPL. GT have struggled with the bat this season and they will surely look to impress tomorrow.

