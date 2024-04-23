Advertisement
DELHI CAPITALS VS GUJARAT TITANS

DC vs GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant vs Shubman Gill

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans (DC vs GT) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Rishabh Pant's DC host Shubman Gill's GT in New Delhi.

Following a sensational win where they bowled out the opposition for 89 to getting smashed for 266 runs, Delhi Capitals have blown hot and cold this year. It has been a bumpy ride for Rishabh Pant and company but it is the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Now, they host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a fight between the mid-table teams.

Shubman Gill and his team are coming off a stylish victory over the Punjab Kings where Rahul Tewatia shined against his favourite opposition once again in the IPL. GT have struggled with the bat this season and they will surely look to impress tomorrow.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From IPL 2024 DC vs GT Here.

23 April 2024
23:50 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the DC vs GT IPL 2024 match taking place in New Delhi tomorrow. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.

