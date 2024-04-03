DC:21-1(2), DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Prithvi Shaw Departs In Chase Of 273

The IPL 2024 is set to have a clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match no.16 of the season at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Both teams are coming into this contest with some promising wins. After back to back losses, DC have bounced back with a staggering win over the mighty Chennai Super Kings.

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner hammered the CSK bowlers at the same venue this game will take place and the management will be hoping they do the same against the KKR bowlers. The bowlers, led by Mukesh Kumar, executed their plans brilliantly by consistently taking wickets. Kumar's impactful two-wicket burst in his opening over turned the tide in DC's favor. Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed, the pace duo, complemented the attack superbly, further bolstering DC's performance and securing the team's much-needed victory.

