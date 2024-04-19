DC:70-2(4.3), DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: David Warner Departs, DC 2 Down

For the first in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) have got back to back wins but now they face a tough challenge in Vizag as they take on the mighty Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday (April 20). DC currently sit sixth in the standings behind LSG, CSK, KKR, RR and SRH. The bowling department of Delhi has got a major boost since the return of Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav but the unavailability of Mitchell Marsh with David Warner is still in doubt for the upcoming clash.

Coming to SRH, the team has been firing on all cylinders breaking records this and they look like a champion team at the moment. Captain Pat Cummins has been sensational with the balls taking 9 wickets at an economy of 7.87.

