Highlights | GT vs DC Cricket Score IPL 2024: DC Beat GT By 6 Wickets

GT vs DC Cricket Score IPL 2024: DC Beat GT By 6 Wickets
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024
Highlights Score GT vs DC In IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals secured a comfortable six-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, Gujarat Titans struggled and were bowled out for just 89 runs in 17.3 overs, with Rashid Khan top-scoring with 31 runs. Sandeep Warrier and Mukesh Kumar were the pick of the bowlers for Delhi, taking two wickets each. In response, Delhi Capitals chased down the target in just 8.5 overs, with contributions from Jake Fraser-McGurk (20), Abishek Porel (15), and Shai Hope (19). Despite a few hiccups, Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 16 helped Delhi secure the win. Sandeep Warrier and Rashid Khan starred with the ball for Gujarat and Delhi respectively. The win took Delhi Capitals to victory, maintaining their strong position in the tournament.
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Match
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Match Summary
Delhi Capitals cruised to a six-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 match at Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat's batting collapsed, managing only 89 runs. Delhi's bowlers, led by Sandeep Warrier and Mukesh Kumar, restricted them effectively. Delhi chased down the target comfortably in 8.5 overs, with contributions from Fraser-McGurk, Porel, and Hope.
GT 89 (17.3)
DC 92/4 (8.5)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wkts
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: DC Win By 6 Wickets
Sumit Kumar seals the victory with a boundary as he pulls Noor Ahmad's delivery from the back foot, narrowly avoiding a close call and finding the fence wide of short fine-leg.
GT 89 (17.3)
DC 92/4 (8.5)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wkts
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: DC 4 Down
Shai Hope falls for 19 runs off 10 balls, caught by Mohit Sharma at backward point off Rashid Khan's delivery, as a reverse sweep finds the fielder, prompting a celebratory finger-up from Rashid Khan.
Live Score DC 67/4 (6) CRR: 11.17 REQ: 1.64
Delhi Capitals need 23 runs in 84 balls
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: DC 3 Down
Warrier dismisses Abishek Porel for 15 runs off 7 balls with a full delivery on off-stump, as Porel misses his flick shot and expresses frustration with a mock shy at the stumps, emphasizing the costly error in shot selection.
Live Score DC 65/3 (5) CRR: 13 REQ: 1.67
Delhi Capitals need 25 runs in 90 balls
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: DC Rebuild
Abishek Porel withstands a painful blow but manages to score two fours off Spencer Johnson's bowling, showcasing resilience amidst discomfort.
Live Score DC 46/2 (4.1) CRR: 11.04 REQ: 2.78
Delhi Capitals need 44 runs in 95 balls
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Shaw Departs
Prithvi Shaw falls for 7 runs off 6 balls, caught by Spencer Johnson at short third man off Warrier's well-executed short ball, displaying poor technique in evading the delivery.
Live Score DC 31/2 (2.5) CRR: 10.94 REQ: 3.44
Delhi Capitals need 59 runs
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: DC Lose First Wicket
Fraser-McGurk departs for 20 runs off 10 balls, caught by Abhinav Manohar off Spencer Johnson's bowling, after hitting 2 fours and 2 sixes.
Live Score DC 25/1 (2) CRR: 12.5 REQ: 3.61
Delhi Capitals need 65 runs
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Gujarat All Out
Noor Ahmad is bowled by Mukesh Kumar with a late curving delivery, leading to Gujarat Titans being bowled out for their lowest-ever total in IPL history.
Live Score GT 89 (17.3) CRR: 5.09
Innings Break
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: GT 9 Down
Mukesh Kumar dismisses Rashid Khan caught behind by Rishabh Pant as Rashid attempts to slash a wide delivery, managing only a thick outside edge through to the keeper, ending his valuable innings of 31 runs from 24 balls.
Live Score GT 88/9 (17.1) CRR: 5.13
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Eyes On Rashid Khan
Kuldeep Yadav mixes it up, inducing a missed shot from Noor Ahmad and conceding a single to Rashid Khan before Rashid Khan smashes a six over deep extra cover, but survives a bump ball appeal on the next delivery.
Live Score GT 88/8 (17) CRR: 5.18
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: GT Going Down
Khaleel Ahmed claims his first wicket with a short delivery as Mohit Sharma mistimes a shot, resulting in a caught by Sumit Kumar at sweeper cover, leaving the Titans with eight wickets down.
Live Score GT 78/8 (15) CRR: 5.2
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Tight Over By Kuldeep
Kuldeep Yadav keeps it tight as Mohit Sharma manages a couple off a leg bye and Rashid Khan gets a single, with Mohit blocking the other deliveries into the off-side, Titans aim to stabilize their innings.
Live Score GT 75/7 (14) CRR: 5.36
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: GT 7 Down
Axar Patel dismisses Rahul Tewatia lbw as he misjudges the spin, playing around a delivery that straightened into the pads, resulting in the Titans losing their 7th wicket.
Live Score GT 66/7 (11.2) CRR: 5.82
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: GT 6 Down
Shahrukh Khan is dismissed stumped off a wide delivery by Tristan Stubbs as Rishabh Pant manages a lucky stumping with the ball brushing the stumps after Khan's momentum took him out of the crease, Capitals benefiting from the fortunate dismissal.
Live Score GT 54/6 (9) CRR: 6
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: GT In Deep Trouble
Tristan Stubbs dismisses Abhinav Manohar with a stumping by Rishabh Pant as Manohar's foot drags out momentarily, with Pant's quick hands breaking the stumps, resulting in the Titans losing their 5th wicket.
Live Score GT 47/5 (8.3) CRR: 5.53
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: GT Need To Rebuild
Abhinav Manohar faces a maiden over from Khaleel Ahmed, unable to find the gaps despite playing with hard hands, as Khaleel resumes his spell.
Live Score GT 31/4 (6.1) CRR: 5.03
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: GT Lose 4 Wickets
Ishant Sharma induces an edge off David Miller's thigh-pad, Rishabh Pant takes a sharp catch, despite Miller walking, UltraEdge confirms the nick, leading to Miller's dismissal, as GT lose their 4th wicket.
Live Score GT 30/4 (5) CRR: 6
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Sai Gets Run Out
Sai Sudharsan is run out by a direct hit at the bowler's end while scrambling for a quick single, worsening the Titans' plight.
Live Score GT 28/3 (4.1) CRR: 6.72
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: GT 2 Down
Mukesh Kumar bowls Wriddhiman Saha as he drags an inside edge onto the middle stump while attempting a mow towards mid-wicket, ending his struggle with just 2 runs from 10 balls.
Live Score GT 28/2 (3.5) CRR: 7.3
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Ishant Sharma Removes Shubman Gill
Ishant Sharma dismisses Shubman Gill caught by Prithvi Shaw at cover with a full delivery outside off, Capitals get an early breakthrough.
Live Score
GT 11/1 (1.5) CRR: 6
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: GT Need Good Start
Khaleel Ahmed starts with a wide before bowling a mixed over including a sublime four by Shubman Gill and some tight deliveries to Wriddhiman Saha.
Live Score GT 6/0 (1) CRR: 6
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Impact Players List
Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande
Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Abishek Porel, Lizaad Williams, Kumar Kushagra,Praveen Dubey , Lalit Yadav
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Shubman Gill - We would have bowled first as well, looks like a good wicket, last night there was no dew, hopefully it'll stay the same today. We have been playing some good cricket even in the matches that we lost, just couldn't nail the big moments. Magnificent stadium, we'll get some excellent support. Three changes for us. Saha is back, so is Miller and Sandeep Warrier makes his debut for us, he replaces Umesh Yadav.
Rishabh Pant - We'll bowl first. It's an unknown wicket, our batting is strong and we would want to chase, there could be some dew in the second innings as well. We'll have to play good cricket, just taking one match at a time. Death bowling has been a little concern, but at the same time, the bowlers are getting better with every match. We're looking at gaining some momentum. We're playing almost the same team - David Warner is sitting out, Sumit Kumar is back.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Toss Report
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Implications for Playoff Race
The result of the Titans vs. Capitals clash could have significant implications for both teams' playoff aspirations, intensifying the competition in the latter stages of the IPL season.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Pitch Dynamics at Ahmedabad
The pitch at Ahmedabad offered varying challenges, with scores fluctuating between 168 and 199, favouring chasing teams in recent encounters.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Mohit Sharma's Bowling Brilliance
Mohit Sharma emerged as Gujarat Titans' leading wicket-taker, showcasing his experience and skill with crucial breakthroughs in pressure situations.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Fraser-McGurk's Debut Heroics
Jake Fraser-McGurk's IPL debut for Delhi Capitals was memorable, as the young Australian showcased his talent with a blistering half-century, hinting at a bright future.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Miller's Comeback Impact
David Miller's return for Gujarat Titans provided a much-needed boost, adding depth to their batting lineup and posing a threat to opposition bowlers.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Injury Woes For Capitals
Delhi Capitals faced injury concerns with David Warner's potential absence due to a finger injury, adding to their woes after Mitchell Marsh's departure.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Pant's Explosive Form
Rishabh Pant's explosive form for Delhi Capitals continued, with the dynamic left-hander showcasing his batting prowess and leading from the front with two impressive half-centuries.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Gill's Leadership Brilliance
Shubman Gill's stellar leadership for Gujarat Titans has been pivotal, guiding his team through crucial moments and setting the tone with his batting prowess.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Points Table Puzzle
Despite a mere two-point difference, Gujarat Titans sit sixth, while Delhi Capitals occupy the ninth spot, highlighting the unpredictability of IPL rankings.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Gill vs. Pant Showdown
Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans clashed with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting IPL encounter, showcasing the battle between two dynamic captains.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates from the GT vs DC clash stay tuned with Zee News.