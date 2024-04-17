GT vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill vs Rishabh Pant
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (GT vs DC LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: GT have won three matches in the season so far while DC claimed two games so far.
Trending Photos
LIVE Score GT vs DC In IPL 2024: In a highly anticipated clash, the Gujarat Titans (GT) face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Ahmedabad in a game crucial for both teams' standings. Despite a mere two-point difference, GT sits sixth while DC occupies ninth place on the IPL points table. GT, led by Shubman Gill, boasts a balanced squad with Rashid Khan returning to form, while DC, led by Rishabh Pant, is boosted by Pant's stellar performances and recent victories. However, DC faces challenges with David Warner's likely absence due to injury and Mitchell Marsh's departure. GT welcomes back David Miller and may opt for Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps. The match could witness impactful performances from players like Mohit Sharma for GT and Jake Fraser-McGurk for DC. Key stats highlight Gill's exceptional form and the threat posed by DC batters against GT's bowlers. The pitch at Ahmedabad has seen varying scores, favouring chasing teams in recent games. The match promises an exciting battle between two evenly matched teams, with implications for their positions on the IPL leaderboard.
Follow LIVE Updates From Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Gill vs. Pant Showdown
Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans clashed with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting IPL encounter, showcasing the battle between two dynamic captains.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates from the GT vs DC clash stay tuned with Zee News.