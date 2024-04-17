GT vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill vs Rishabh Pant

LIVE Score GT vs DC In IPL 2024: In a highly anticipated clash, the Gujarat Titans (GT) face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Ahmedabad in a game crucial for both teams' standings. Despite a mere two-point difference, GT sits sixth while DC occupies ninth place on the IPL points table. GT, led by Shubman Gill, boasts a balanced squad with Rashid Khan returning to form, while DC, led by Rishabh Pant, is boosted by Pant's stellar performances and recent victories. However, DC faces challenges with David Warner's likely absence due to injury and Mitchell Marsh's departure. GT welcomes back David Miller and may opt for Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps. The match could witness impactful performances from players like Mohit Sharma for GT and Jake Fraser-McGurk for DC. Key stats highlight Gill's exceptional form and the threat posed by DC batters against GT's bowlers. The pitch at Ahmedabad has seen varying scores, favouring chasing teams in recent games. The match promises an exciting battle between two evenly matched teams, with implications for their positions on the IPL leaderboard.

Follow LIVE Updates From Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Match Here.