Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

GT vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill vs Rishabh Pant

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (GT vs DC LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: GT have won three matches in the season so far while DC claimed two games so far. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 03:33 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

LIVE Score GT vs DC In IPL 2024: In a highly anticipated clash, the Gujarat Titans (GT) face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Ahmedabad in a game crucial for both teams' standings. Despite a mere two-point difference, GT sits sixth while DC occupies ninth place on the IPL points table. GT, led by Shubman Gill, boasts a balanced squad with Rashid Khan returning to form, while DC, led by Rishabh Pant, is boosted by Pant's stellar performances and recent victories. However, DC faces challenges with David Warner's likely absence due to injury and Mitchell Marsh's departure. GT welcomes back David Miller and may opt for Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps. The match could witness impactful performances from players like Mohit Sharma for GT and Jake Fraser-McGurk for DC. Key stats highlight Gill's exceptional form and the threat posed by DC batters against GT's bowlers. The pitch at Ahmedabad has seen varying scores, favouring chasing teams in recent games. The match promises an exciting battle between two evenly matched teams, with implications for their positions on the IPL leaderboard.

Follow LIVE Updates From Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals  IPL 2024 Match Here.

17 April 2024
15:33 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Gill vs. Pant Showdown

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans clashed with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting IPL encounter, showcasing the battle between two dynamic captains.

15:23 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates from the GT vs DC clash stay tuned with Zee News.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?
DNA Video
DNA: The hidden dangers of protein powders
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's riot politics!
DNA Video
DNA: Is Constitution going to be changed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?