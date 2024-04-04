PBKS 14-0 (1.1) GT vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan Departs

In the 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Gujarat Titans faced off against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first. Gujarat Titans commenced their innings with a solid start, led by Riddhiman Saha who scored 11 runs before being dismissed by Rabada. Shubman Gill, the captain, remained unbeaten at 89 runs, providing stability to the team's innings. Kane Williamson contributed 26 runs, while Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar scored 33 and 8 runs respectively. The team concluded their innings with a total of 199 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. Bowling for Punjab Kings, Kagiso Rabada and Harshal Patel claimed 2 wickets each. The match saw notable performances from both sides, with Gujarat Titans setting a competitive target for Punjab Kings to chase. The match witnessed several exciting moments and showcased the talent of players from both teams. As the game progresses, Punjab Kings will aim to chase down the target set by Gujarat Titans to secure a victory in this highly anticipated encounter.

