GT:74-1(9), GT vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Key For Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns in the first game on Sunday's double header in the IPL 2024 season at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pat Cummins-led SRH are on a roll as they are coming into the contest with a win over the Mumbai Indians in which they broke the record of highest total from an IPL team in the history of the tournament.

Both sides have won one game so far in this season. GT clinched a close win in their first one but were outclassed by CSK in their second one of this campaign. On the other hand, SRH bounced back in tremendous style after losing against KKR in their season's opener.

Follow LIVE Updates And Score From IPL 2024 Match LSG vs PBKS Here.