KKR:27-0(2), DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: KKR Begin Chase
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (DC vs KKR) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Rishabh Pant's DC visit KKR at Eden Gardens.
At the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the stage is set for an intense battle between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Both teams are eager to cement their place in the race for the playoffs.
For the home side, KKR's last outing ended in disappointment against the Punjab Kings despite posting a formidable 261 runs in the first innings. Their bowling unit faltered, prompting a need for introspection and improvement as they prepare for their penultimate home fixture of the season. DC on the other hand are in red-hot form right now with back to back wins.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: KKR on Top
Kolkata Knight Riders on top with Philip Salt and Sunil Narine in the middle. Williams has been expensive so far in the contest.
KKR: 40/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: DC Post 153 Vs KKR
DC have posted 153 runs against KKR and it is Kuldeep Yadav who scored more than 30 runs in this innings. KKR bowlers were on song tonight.
DC: 153/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: Delhi get some runs
Delhi Capitals get some much-needed runs from the bat of Kuldeep Yadav, he is batting on 23 off 16 balls. KKR looking to finish this innings soon now.
DC: 138/8 (17.5 Overs)
LIVE DC vs KKR IPL 2024: Gone!
Kumar Kushagra walks back to the pavilion as DC go eight down now. Kuldeep Yadav in the middle is thinking what to do for DC now. KKR on a roll at Eden Gardens.
DC: 111/8 (14.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: Delhi in trouble
Delhi Capitals in deep trouble as Rishabh Pant has walked back to the pavilion after attempting a big shot against Varun Chakarwarthy. Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel in the middle.
DC: 99/5 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Pant dropped
Rishabh Pant dropped by KKR and it looks very ugly for the Delhi Capitals right now. Vaibhav Arora comes back into the attack now.
DC: 85/4 (9.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Powerplay done
The powerplay has been finished with Abhishek Porel and Rishabh Pant in the middle with the loss of three wickets. Harshit Rana and Sunil Narine continue attack for DC.
DC: 68/3 (6.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Back to Back wickets
Vaibhav Arora and Mitchell Starc with back to back wickets for KKR. DC go three down with the wicket of Shai Hope.
DC: 42/3 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Gone!
Prithvi Shaw departs caught behind by Philip Salt bowled by Harshit Rana. KKR on a roll as DC lose their first wicket with a soft dismissal.
DC: 18/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE DC vs KKR: Playing 11s
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Toss Report
DC captain Rishabh Pant wins the toss and elects to bat first against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: Toss Coming Up
The toss will be taking place shortly for the upcoming clash between DC and KKR. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer will walk out to flip the toss coin at 7 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Match Timings
The match between KKR and DC will take place at 730 PM (IST) in Kolkata tonight. It is match no.47 of the IPL 2024 season.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Pitch Report
The conditions at Eden Gardens support the batters always in every game and it could well be turn out to become a nightmare for the bowlers.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: Sunil Narine dangerous for DC
Sunil Narine has proven to be a dangerous factor for oppositions this year and DC would be fully aware and prepared for that challenge tonight at the Eden Gardens.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: Pant Key For DC
Rishabh Pant will be key for the Delhi Capitals in their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight at the Eden Gardens. KKR are second in the points table right now.
Kolkata Vs Delhi LIVE IPL 2024: Check KKR's Probable Playing 11
Probable XI Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Dushmantha Chameera/Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Substitute: Vaibhav Arora
LIVE Updates KKR vs DC: Is Mitchell Starc Playing Today?
Mitchell Starc has not feature for KKR for a couple of games and one cannot say whether he is going to take part in the clash vs Delhi Capitals on Monday night. Starc is a key figure, IPL's most expensive buy ever, but his returns have not been as great. Let's see whether Chandrakant Pandit, Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer decide to bring back their ace pacer.
KKR vs DC LIVE Updates: Check PITCH Report
Sounds like an exhilarating match! With both teams previously showcasing a run-fest, fans must have been on the edge of their seats anticipating another high-scoring encounter at Eden Gardens. It's remarkable how cricket can captivate fans with its unpredictable twists and turns, especially in matches where records are being shattered and runs are flowing freely. I can only imagine the excitement and anticipation building up among cricket enthusiasts for such a thrilling showdown.
IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: When does the match start?
The IPL 2024 clash between KKR and DC will start at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7 pm IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the game.
DC vs KKR LIVE Updates: Check Dream 11 Prediction
Rishabh Pant, Fraser-McGurk, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc - plenty of stars in action today. If you are confused about players' availability and form, take our help.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR Updates: Injured/Unavailable Players
Delhi Capitals: David Warner and Ishant Sharma are unlikely to play the game. There are still doubts about Prithvi Shaw's availability.
Kolkata Knight Riders: The availability of Mitchell Starc for KKR game is unclear.
KKR vs DC: Check Head-To-Head Record In Last 5 Matches
2024 – KKR won by 106 runs
2023 – DC won by 4 wickets
2022 – DC won by 44 runs
2022 – DC won by 4 wickets
2021 – KKR won by 3 wickets
DC vs KKR LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
DC Probable XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhisek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje/Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
KKR Probable XI: Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Dushmantha Chameera/Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy
DC vs KKR LIVE: Check Out The Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mitchell Starc, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE updates of the DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match taking place at the Eden Gardens. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.