KKR 68-2 (7) | KKR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: KKR Rebuild After 2 Quick Wickets

In the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Lucknow Super Giants started their innings with a solid performance from Quinton de Kock, who scored 108 runs off 108 balls before getting caught by Narine off Vaibhav Arora's bowling. KL Rahul contributed 39 runs, while Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni added 8 and 29 runs respectively. Marcus Stoinis scored a quick 10 runs, but Nicholas Pooran's 45 runs off 32 balls provided a significant boost to the team's total. Lucknow Super Giants managed to reach 161 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs. Mitchell Starc and Varun Chakaravarthy were the pick of the bowlers for Kolkata Knight Riders, picking up 2 wickets each. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine also chipped in with a wicket each. Overall, it was a competitive innings from Lucknow Super Giants, setting up an intriguing chase for Kolkata Knight Riders.

