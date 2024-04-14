KKR 68-2 (7) | KKR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: KKR Rebuild After 2 Quick Wickets
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants (KKR vs LSG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Mitchell Starc took 3 wickets in the first innings for KKR.
Trending Photos
In the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Lucknow Super Giants started their innings with a solid performance from Quinton de Kock, who scored 108 runs off 108 balls before getting caught by Narine off Vaibhav Arora's bowling. KL Rahul contributed 39 runs, while Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni added 8 and 29 runs respectively. Marcus Stoinis scored a quick 10 runs, but Nicholas Pooran's 45 runs off 32 balls provided a significant boost to the team's total. Lucknow Super Giants managed to reach 161 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs. Mitchell Starc and Varun Chakaravarthy were the pick of the bowlers for Kolkata Knight Riders, picking up 2 wickets each. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine also chipped in with a wicket each. Overall, it was a competitive innings from Lucknow Super Giants, setting up an intriguing chase for Kolkata Knight Riders.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Unlucky LSG
Philip Salt survives a dropped catch on the boundary, tipping the ball over for six, while Shreyas Iyer escapes an LBW decision after a review as the ball clips his thigh pad, with Shamar Joseph bowling at a rapid pace.
Live Score KKR 68/2 (7) CRR: 9.71 REQ: 7.23
Kolkata Knight Riders need 94 runs in 78 balls
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: KKR Rebuild
Shreyas Iyer scores a boundary with a flick off Shamar Joseph's delivery down leg, while Philip Salt plays out three dot balls and takes a single off the over.
Live Score KKR 49/2 (5) CRR: 9.8 REQ: 7.53
Kolkata Knight Riders need 113 runs in 90 balls
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Another One For Khan
Angkrish Raghuvanshi is dismissed for 7 off 6 balls, caught by Rahul off Mohsin Khan's delivery, as he edges the seam-up short ball to the keeper, prompting no appeal from KL Rahul, marking his departure.
Live Score KKR 42/2 (3.1) CRR: 13.26 REQ: 7.13
Kolkata Knight Riders need 120 runs
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Narine Falls
Narine departs for 6 off 6 balls, caught by Stoinis off Mohsin Khan's delivery as he attempted to slap the short ball on the off-side, marking the first wicket for LSG.
Live Score KKR 22/1 (1.4) CRR: 13.2 REQ: 7.64
Kolkata Knight Riders need 140 runs
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Poor Start For LSG
Philip Salt begins the innings with a flurry of runs, including a six off a legal delivery, but Shamar Joseph struggles with wides and no-balls, conceding extras and runs as well, prompting KKR to start with 8 runs off the first over with Salt on 0(3) and Narine on 6(3).
Live Score KKR 22/0 (1) CRR: 22 REQ: 7.37
Kolkata Knight Riders need 140 runs
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Innings Break
Lucknow Super Giants posted a competitive total of 161/7 in their innings against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 match, with Quinton de Kock's century being the highlight.
Live Score
LSG 161/7 (20) CRR: 8.05
Innings Break
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Starc Arrives
Mitchell Starc delivers a thunderous 142km/h yorker, shattering Arshad Khan's stumps as he fails to connect, departing for 5 runs off 4 balls.
Live Score
LSG 161/7 (20) CRR: 8.05
Innings Break
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Pooran Departs
Pooran departs for 45 off 32 balls, caught by Philip Salt off Starc's delivery, getting a faint outside edge on the slashy drive, ending his innings.
Live Score
LSG 155/6 (19.1) CRR: 8.09
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Eyes On Pooran
Vaibhav Arora concedes 12 runs off his over as Pooran hits two consecutive sixes, one sailing over fine leg and another over deep mid-wicket, while Krunal Pandya and Pooran add singles with shots to sweeper cover and deep mid-wicket, prompting Gopal to suggest LSG should target 170.
Live Score
LSG 144/5 (18) CRR: 8
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: LSG Rebuild
Chakaravarthy concedes singles off all deliveries, with Pooran and Krunal Pandya rotating the strike by playing shots to deep cover, deep backward point, and mid-wicket.
Live Score LSG 118/5 (16) CRR: 7.38
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: LSG 5 Down
Ayush Badoni departs for 29, caught by Angkrish Raghuvanshi off Narine's delivery after getting his eye in, failing to convert another start into a big innings.
Live Score
LSG 111/5 (14.4) CRR: 7.57
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Stoinis Departs
Stoinis falls for 10, caught by Philip Salt at the off-side off Chakaravarthy's wrong 'un delivery, chipping away at KKR's advantage with wickets in consecutive overs.
Live Score LSG 95/4 (11.4) CRR: 8.14
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: KL Rahul Departs
Rahul's aggressive innings ends as he is caught by Ramandeep Singh at deep mid-wicket off Russell's delivery for 39 runs, including three fours and two sixes, a crucial wicket in the innings.
Live Score LSG 78/3 (10.2) CRR: 7.55
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: LSG Taking No Risk vs Narine
Narine concedes three singles and two dot balls off his over, with Badoni and Rahul working the ball on the on-side for singles while Rahul survives an LBW appeal and mistimes a cut shot.
Live Score LSG 70/2 (9.3) CRR: 7.37
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Eyes On KL Rahul
Narine concedes three singles off his over, with Badoni and Rahul rotating the strike by playing shots to backward square leg, long-on, and cover-point.
Live Score LSG 54/2 (7) CRR: 7.71
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Mitchell Starc Strikes
Hooda falls for 8, caught by Ramandeep Singh at backward point off Starc's delivery, going hard on a wide ball with an open-faced drive, putting LSG in early trouble again.
Live Score LSG 39/2 (4.4) CRR: 8.36
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: LSG Rebuild
Hooda gets a fortunate top-edge for four off a short delivery from Arora, while Rahul and Hooda rotate the strike with singles off Arora's deliveries, mainly playing defensively.
Live Score LSG 34/1 (4) CRR: 8.5
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Poor Start For LSG
de Kock departs for 10, edging a delivery from Vaibhav Arora to Narine at short third, playing away from his body with a loose drive.
Live Score LSG 19/1 (1.5) CRR: 10.36
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: LSG Need Good Start
de Kock scores consecutive boundaries off Starc, driving one behind square on the off-side and then straight of mid-on.
Live Score LSG 10/0 (1) CRR: 10
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Both Team Captains At The Toss
KL Rahul - I would have bowled first, but this does look like a good pitch. It was important to recover ona short turnover, it's just about making sure that everyone is rested and recovered well. Few changes - Padikkal and Naveen-ul-Haq miss out, Shamar Joseph and Deepak Hooda are back. Mohsin Khan is back as well
Shreyas Iyer - We'll bowl first. Feels nostalgic, the crowd is electrifying and this was what we missed playing out of Kolkata, great feeling to be back. I've no idea about the conditions, the last game was a belter, but we're professionals and will have to adapt. Bowling first, so Rinku goes out, Harshit Rana comes in.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Impact Subs
Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh
Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, M Siddharth, Amit Mishra, K Gowtham
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Toss Report
KKR win toss and opt to field first against LSG at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: KKR Dominate Powerplay
KKR has encountered the fewest dismissals (5), boasts the highest average (54.40), and maintains the best run rate (11.33) during the powerplay overs.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Eyes On Nicholas Pooran
During the match against RCB, Nicholas Pooran marked his 100th six in the IPL, achieving a balls/six ratio of 8.6, second only to Andre Russell, who achieves this feat every 6.7 balls.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Gambhir On Starc
"There's no reason why you should talk about individual performance. I feel that Mitchell Starc has done reasonably okay. I think he's bowled some tough overs. And he will create an impact, what he's been picked for."
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: KL Rahul On Mayank Yadav's Injury Update
"He (Mayank Yadav) is feeling good, he looks good, but we don't want to rush him. We need to protect his body, he's itching to go. Need to make sure that he's hundred percent (fit) before he comes back."
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Probable Playing XIs
KKR Probable XI: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana/Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana/Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy [Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma]
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshad Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq/Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur [Impact Sub: M Siddharth/Devdutt Padikkal]
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Full Squad
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain, Harshit Rana, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar
LSG vs KKR LIVE Updates: Check KKR Injury News
Gambhir confirmed Harshit Rana's full fitness before the last game, yet he didn't play. Nitish Rana participated in practice. Other than this, there are no injury worries.
KKR vs LSG LIVE Updates: Check LSG Injury News
Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan, the pace duo, remain sidelined due to lingering injuries, depriving their team of their services for the upcoming matches.
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Check Pitch And Weather Report
In Kolkata's inaugural afternoon fixture of the season, scorching heat and intense humidity are anticipated. With no dew factor to consider, the victorious team may prefer batting first. Eden Gardens, the venue renowned for its high-scoring matches since IPL 2023, promises an abundance of runs.
Lucknow vs Kolkata LIVE IPL 2024: KKR Are Yet To Beat LSG
You will be surprised to know that Kolkata Knight Riders have never beat Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. LSG and KKR have played each other 3 times so far, with Lucknow emerging as victors each time.
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Check Probable 11s
KKR Probable XI: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana/Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana/Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy [Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma]
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshad Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq/Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur [Impact Sub: M Siddharth/Devdutt Padikkal]
KKR Vs LSG LIVE: Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain, Harshit Rana, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE updates from KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match taking place at the Eden Gardens. The match no. 28 of the IPL 2024 season is expected to be high-scoring thriller.