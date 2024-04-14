KKR vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Vs KL Rahul

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are ready to host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Eden Gardens in the first game of Sunday's IPL double-header. KKR are currently stand second in the points table and they would like to retain their spot as other teams like Mumbai Indians are picking up the space. Sunil Narine has been the x-factor for KKR this year so far and shutting him down early in the powerplay is something every team would be hoping for.

LSG have blown hot and cold so far, and they will surely look to find some consistency when they take on the 2-time champions at Eden Gardens. The venue supports the batters and both teams have a tremendous batting lineup on paper. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have performed brilliantly as captains so far this year.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Match Here.