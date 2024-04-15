Advertisement
KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson Vs Shreyas Iyer

KKR vs RR (Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Shreyas Iyer and co host Sanju Samson's RR.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
Table toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the second-placed side in the IPL 2024 standings Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday (April 16) at the iconic Eden Gardens in what will be a fight for the top spot. Sunil Narine has proven to be KKR's x-factor this season and he has delivered on numerous occasions. However, the batting lineup of Rajasthan is up and firing with likes of Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and more delivering in almost every game. What remains a worry for RR is the availability of Buttler.

Eden Gardens is known as a batters parasdise it hosted 84 IPL matches so far. Team chasing have won 50 out of the 84 IPL games played in this Kolkata venue. KKR so far have only faced defeat twice this season whereas RR have faced loss only once.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From IPL 2024 Match Between RR And KKR Here.

15 April 2024
23:36 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR Updates

Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in what will be a fight for the first spot in the points table of the IPL 2024 season. The match will take place at Eden Gardens and the visitors can expect a tough contest tomorrow.

 

