GT:5-0(1), LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan Begin Chase
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans (LSG vs GT) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: KL Rahul-led by LSG takes on Shubman Gill's GT.
In a highly anticipated clash in the IPL 2024, the Lucknow Super Giants are set to take on the Gujarat Titans today. Both teams will be looking to secure a vital victory as they aim to climb up the points table in the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants, led by their experienced captain KL Rahul, will be eager to showcase their batting firepower and bowling prowess against the formidable Gujarat Titans lineup.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, buoyed by their recent performances, will be keen to maintain their winning momentum and outplay their opponents on the field. With players from both teams in fine form, cricket fans can expect a thrilling encounter filled with electrifying moments and intense competition as these two sides battle it out for supremacy in the IPL.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs LSG: GT Start Bright
Gujarat Titans begin their chase with a bright start from Sai and Shubman Gill. Lucknow Super Giants need to find an early wicket soon.
GT: 18/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs LSG: Chase Begins
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan begin the chase of 164 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Siddharth starts off for LSG with the ball.
GT: 4/0 (0.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs LSG: LSG Post 163
Gujarat Titans need 164 runs to win their contest against the Lucknow Super Giants. Spencer Johnson gives away just 8 runs from the last over to finish things tightly.
LSG: 163/5 (20 overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs LSG: Pooran takes on Rashid
Nicholas Pooran takes on Rashid Khan and has got some fine runs from the over with a six as well. LSG will look to go all guns blazing in the last over.
LSG: 155/5 (19 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Good Planning From Gill
Shubman Gill kept two overs of Rashid Khan for Nicholas Pooran in the end and looks like his plan is working fine as GT bowl another tight over.
LSG: 126/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs GT: Stoinis Departs
Marcus Stoinis has completes his fifty and he takes on the young bowler Nalkande who gets smashed for two maximums but has the last laugh as Stoinis gets caught.
LSG: 114/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Gone!
KL Rahul 33 (31) caught by Rahul Tewatia bowled by Darshan Nalkande. LSG lose their skipper and now Nicholas Pooran comes in to bat for Lucknow.
LSG: 94/3 (13.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs GT: LSG steady
Lucknow Super Giants steady at the moment with Marcus Stoinis and KL Rahul in the middle. Noor Ahmad continues attack for GT.
LSG: 84/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs GT: LSG Bounce Back
Lucknow Super Giants bounce back with KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis in the middle. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad attack the stumps for GT.
LSG: 63/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs GT: Powerplay done
Powerplay is done and LSG have got 47 runs on the board with the loss of two wickets. Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan come into the attack for GT.
LSG: 47/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs GT: Another one!
Devdutt Padikkal caught by Vijay Shankar bowled by Umesh Yadav. GT off to a fine start at the moment. LSG looking for a partnership.
LSG: 31/2 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs GT: Padikkal gets going
Devdutt Padikkal with a fine shot over the in-field to get some runs. LSG off to a fine start after losing Quinton de Kock early.
LSG: 14/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs GT: Gone!
Quinton de Kock departs, caught by Noor Ahmad bowled by Umesh Yadav. GT start off bright with an early and next up comes Spencer Johnson.
LSG: 6/1 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024: Lineups
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sharath BR(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs GT: Toss Report
KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to bat first against the Gujarat Titans.
LIVE IPL 2024 Lucknow vs Gujarat: What to expect?
Lucknow Super Giants are playing at home today but they face a quality side named Gujarat Titans. LSG cannot give anything easy to GT else they will regret it.
LIVE IPL 2024: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for the GT vs LSG IPL 2024 match will be coming up shortly. Captains Shubman Gill and KL Rahul will come out to flip the toss coin at 7 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs GT: Can Gujarat finish on top this season
Gujarat Titans have finished as runners up last year and as champions the year before. However, this year teams like KKR, SRH and RR are looking pretty good to qualify for the playoffs. Can GT repeat their success this year too?
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs GT: KL Rahul key for LSG
KL Rahul is key for Lucknow Super Giants but recently he has been struggling to perform as an opener. Quinton de Kock is the man in form right for the Super Giants.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs GT: What to expect from the Pitch?
The condition at the Ekana Cricket Stadium are known to support the pacers and in the last few matches the same has happened. Batting first, we can expect teams to post a total around 170 which can be considered tough to chase on this surface.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs LSG: Gill key for Gujarat
Shubman Gill is key for Gujarat Titans as he is the skipper and opener for the 2022 IPL champions. In the previous game, he played a sensational knock in his last game for Gujarat.
IPL 2024 LSG vs GT: Head To Head In Past Four Games
2023–GT won by 7 runs.
2023–GT won by 56 runs
2022–GT won by 5 wickets
2022–GT won by 62 runs
IPL 2024 LSG vs GT: KL Rahul praises Mayank Yadav
KL Rahul expresses admiration for his teammate Mayank Yadav, saying, 'Watching him bowl from about 20 yards behind the stumps is a delight. That's where I'd prefer to be when he's bowling.'
LIVE LSG vs GT: Check Head To Head Record
In what is a shocking stat, Lucknow have never won against GT in the four times they have both played against each other. Let's see if they get their first win against Titans today. Keep watching this space for latest update.
LSG vs GT LIVE Updates: Probable 11s
GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson/David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar/Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul(c/wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni/Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav. [Impact sub: Manimaran Siddharth].
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Check squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shamar Joseph, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra
LSG vs GT LIVE Updates: Rahul vs Gill
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match 21 of IPL 2024 between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the game.
