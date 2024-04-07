Advertisement
LSG VS GT LIVE SCORE

LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: KL Rahul Vs Shubman Gill

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans (LSG vs GT) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: KL Rahul-led by LSG takes on Shubman Gill's GT.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 08:57 AM IST
In a highly anticipated clash in the IPL 2024, the Lucknow Super Giants are set to take on the Gujarat Titans today. Both teams will be looking to secure a vital victory as they aim to climb up the points table in the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants, led by their experienced captain KL Rahul, will be eager to showcase their batting firepower and bowling prowess against the formidable Gujarat Titans lineup.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, buoyed by their recent performances, will be keen to maintain their winning momentum and outplay their opponents on the field. With players from both teams in fine form, cricket fans can expect a thrilling encounter filled with electrifying moments and intense competition as these two sides battle it out for supremacy in the IPL.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From IPL 2024 LSG vs GT Match Here.

07 April 2024
08:57 AM

LSG vs GT LIVE Updates: Rahul vs Gill

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match 21 of IPL 2024 between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the game.

