MI vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya vs Rishabh Pant

IPL 2024 is up and running with some mouth-watering clashes taking place almost every day. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the first match of Sunday's double-header on Sunday (April 6). Both teams are struggling to find rhythm at the moment and the clash at the Wankhede is a crucial game for both.

In their previous match, Mumbai Indians faced a significant setback as they failed to defend 125 runs against Rajasthan Royals. It was their third loss in a row of this season and new captain Hardik Pandya is getting all the blame for it on social media. Good news for MI is that Suryakumar Yadav is likely to play the clash against Delhi Capitals.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From IPL 2024 MI vs DC Match Here.