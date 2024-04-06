MI vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya vs Rishabh Pant
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (MI vs DC) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Hardik Pandya-led by MI take on Rishabh Pant's DC.
IPL 2024 is up and running with some mouth-watering clashes taking place almost every day. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the first match of Sunday's double-header on Sunday (April 6). Both teams are struggling to find rhythm at the moment and the clash at the Wankhede is a crucial game for both.
In their previous match, Mumbai Indians faced a significant setback as they failed to defend 125 runs against Rajasthan Royals. It was their third loss in a row of this season and new captain Hardik Pandya is getting all the blame for it on social media. Good news for MI is that Suryakumar Yadav is likely to play the clash against Delhi Capitals.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Suryakumar Yadav, Vishnu Vinod, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nabi, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match no.20 which will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.