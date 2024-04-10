MI 23-0 (3) MI vs RCB Live IPL 2024: MI Need Good Start From Rohit, Kishan

LIVE Score MI vs RCB In IPL 2024: In the 25th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Wankhede Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a challenging total of 196 for 8 in their 20 overs against Mumbai Indians. The innings saw a mix of contributions from their batsmen. Faf du Plessis starred with a brisk 61 off 40 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes, while Rajat Patidar also played a crucial role, scoring a quickfire 50 off just 26 balls, featuring three fours and four sixes. Dinesh Karthik provided the late flourish, smashing an unbeaten 53 off 23 deliveries, striking five fours and four sixes, to propel RCB's total. However, the middle order faced setbacks with notable failures from Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, who managed only 3 and 0 runs respectively. Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler for Mumbai Indians, claiming a five-wicket haul with figures of 5 for 21 in his four overs, while Shreyas Gopal and Akash Madhwal chipped in with a wicket each. Despite some resistance from the RCB batsmen, Mumbai Indians' bowlers managed to keep the scoring rate in check, ensuring a competitive target for their side.

