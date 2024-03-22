Advertisement
PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan Vs Rishabh Pant

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Shikhar Dhawan and co face Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals.

 

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be in action for the first double-header of the IPL 2024 season on Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Punjab under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan finished eighth last season and will surely look to get a better season this year. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant is returning to cricket action for the first time in 14 months since his horrific car accident.

 

The Kings struggled a bit at their home ground in Mohali during IPL 2023, managing to win just one out of six games there. On the other hand, the Capitals seem to have a historical advantage over the Kings, winning 15 out of the 32 matches they've played against each other overall. However, in the last couple of years, the Capitals have been dominant, winning five out of six matches against the Kings.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match No.2 Here.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 second game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.

