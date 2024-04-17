PBKS 13-2 (2) PBKS vs MI Live Cricket IPL 2024: Dream Start For MI
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians (PBKS vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the MI from the first innings.
LIVE Score PBKS vs MI In IPL 2024: In the first innings of the 33rd match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mumbai Indians posted a challenging total of 192-7 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings saw contributions from various batsmen. Ishan Kishan departed early, caught by Harpreet Brar off Kagiso Rabada after scoring 8 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma made 36 runs before falling to Sam Curran's bowling. The standout performance came from Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed 78 runs off 53 balls, including 7 fours and 3 sixes, before being dismissed by Sam Curran. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 34 off 18 balls, providing a late flourish to the innings. Hardik Pandya, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd also chipped in with useful contributions. Mumbai Indians managed to put up a formidable total despite losing wickets at regular intervals, thanks to some aggressive batting from their middle order. Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab Kings, claiming three crucial wickets.
Follow LIVE Updates From Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Bumrah Strikes
Rossouw bowled by Bumrah with a swinging delivery, beating him comprehensively for pace and swing, leading to an excellent start for Mumbai Indians.
Punjab Kings need 180 runs
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Poor Start For Punjab
Prabhsimran dismissed for a first-ball duck by Coetzee, caught brilliantly by Ishan Kishan, providing Mumbai Indians with a crucial early wicket.
Punjab Kings need 184 runs
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Mid-Innings
In the first innings, Mumbai Indians posted 192-7 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings. Suryakumar Yadav's explosive 78 off 53 balls, supported by Rohit Sharma's 36, anchored their innings. Harshal Patel's 3 wickets for Punjab were crucial. Despite losing wickets, Mumbai's middle order contributed, ensuring a formidable total.
Innings Break
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Superb Bowling By Harshal
Harshal Patel's exceptional bowling in the final over leads to Mumbai Indians finishing their innings at 192, with crucial run-outs and wickets, securing three dismissals in the over.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Hardik Pandya Out
Harshal Patel claims Hardik Pandya's wicket as he is caught by Harpreet Brar, after scoring 10 runs off 6 balls, including one six.
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: SKY Departs
Sam Curran dismisses Suryakumar Yadav with a perfectly executed wide yorker, inducing a mistimed drive that results in a catch by Prabhsimran at cover-point, ending Suryakumar's innings at 78 runs o
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: SKY Near Century
Tilak Varma showcases power with a well-timed pull shot for a six, contributing to 18 runs in the over, while Suryakumar Yadav displays his batting prowess with a flicked six and an inside-out boundary before successfully reviewing an LBW decision in his favor.
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Eyes On SKY
Rabada concedes 6 singles in the over as Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma rotate the strike effectively, with Suryakumar driving down to long-on and Tilak pulling past square leg for singles.
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Rohit Sharma Departs
Rohit Sharma's attempt to accelerate the innings results in his dismissal as he slices a slower delivery from Sam Curran to backward point, ending his innings at 36 runs off 25 balls.
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: SKY Hits A Six
Suryakumar Yadav showcases brilliance with a lofted inside-out six, while Rohit Sharma and he maintain their partnership with singles, even sharing a light moment as Livingstone denies a reverse sweep attempt.
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: SKY Struggling With Form
Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma continue to build their partnership, with Suryakumar hitting a six with his signature shot and Rohit adding singles despite a challenging delivery from Rabada.
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Rohit Survives
Rohit's LBW decision is overturned through a successful review as ball-tracking reveals the impact was in front of middle and leg but missing the stumps, saving him from dismissal.
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: MI Rebuild
Arshdeep Singh challenges Rohit with varied deliveries, including a six dismissed over deep mid-wicket, while Suryakumar Yadav manages singles off his bowling.
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Poor Start For MI
Rabada claims Ishan Kishan's wicket, caught by Harpreet Brar, leaving both Rabada and Ishan with contrasting reactions as Ishan departs with a wry smile after scoring 8 runs.
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Punjab Start With Spin
Livingstone concedes a boundary as Rohit elegantly drives past extra cover, while Ishan Kishan adjusts to pull a short delivery to deep mid-wicket in the following deliveries.
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Possible Impact Subs
Mumbai Indians Subs: Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Hardik Pandya: We were wanting to bat first as well, so good toss to lose. We don't judge (our performances), couple of times we had the game in our grasp and didn't finish the game, IPL tests you, when the game is not over it is not over. We just take it game by game, go out there and give our 100 percent. Every indivdual should commit to the team's goal and once we do that, the results will be seen. Same team.
Sam Curran: We will have a bowl. Keeping up with the trend of the tournament. Shikhar is not well, so that's the only injury and Rilee comes in for Jonny today. It is not nice to lose the close games but we are doing a lot of things right. Taide drops out of the side, just a couple of tactical changes.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Toss Report
Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Thursday.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Bumrah's Impact with the New Ball
Jasprit Bumrah's prowess with the new ball on a challenging pitch posed a significant threat to Punjab Kings' batting vulnerabilities, potentially shaping the outcome of the match.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Mumbai's Batting Depth
Mumbai Indians showcased their batting depth with top seven batters striking at over 140, instilling confidence despite challenges faced by the team.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Punjab's Versatile Bowling Attack
Punjab Kings boasted a well-rounded bowling attack, led by Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran, posing a significant challenge to Mumbai Indians' formidable batting lineup.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Lower-Order Resilience for Punjab
Lower-order batsmen Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma displayed resilience, offering hope for Punjab Kings' batting lineup, possibly prompting a reshuffle in their order.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Shikhar Dhawan's Absence Impacts Punjab
Punjab Kings felt the absence of their top scorer and captain, Shikhar Dhawan, due to a shoulder injury, affecting their batting lineup and overall performance in crucial moments.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Rohit Sharma's Powerplay Prowess
Former captain Rohit Sharma showcased his dominance in the Powerplay, providing solid starts for Mumbai Indians in recent matches, proving instrumental in their victories.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Crucial Match for Both Teams
The clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians emerged as a crucial encounter for both teams, with Punjab seeking redemption and Mumbai aiming to maintain momentum amidst challenges.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Hardik Pandya Under Pressure
Mumbai Indians' captain, Hardik Pandya, faced scrutiny after conceding 26 runs in the final over against Chennai Super Kings, intensifying pressure on the newly appointed skipper.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Punjab Kings Seek Redemption
Punjab Kings aimed to bounce back from two consecutive losses, striving to reignite their campaign with a crucial win against Mumbai Indians.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Mumbai Indians' Away Woes Continue
Despite their stellar track record, Mumbai Indians faced their third consecutive away defeat, highlighting their struggle to perform away from home in IPL 2024.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Weather Report
Although dew hasn't been a significant factor so far, captains have consistently opted to chase at this venue. Anticipate the pacers to maintain their dominance in favorable conditions.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Check Head To Head Stats
Mumbai holds a slight advantage with a 16-15 record against the Punjab team in 31 encounters. Since 2020, matches between MI and PBKS have been closely contested, with MI leading 4-3.
Mumbai vs Punjab LIVE IPL: PBKS Probable Playing 11
PBKS Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada [Impact sub: Prabhsimran Singh/Rahul Chahar]
PBKS vs MI IPL 2024: Check Dream11 Prediction
Punjab Vs Mumbai LIVE: Hardik Pandya's poor form a worry for MI
Hardik Pandya's recent struggles with the ball have been noticeable, particularly considering his economy rate of 12, which ranks as the second-worst among bowlers who have delivered 10 or more overs this season. This vulnerability might make him a prime target for Punjab's in-form finishers, who have been consistently performing well.
MI vs PBKS LIVE: Rohit Sharma nears big milestone
Rohit Sharma's longevity and consistency in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have indeed been remarkable. If he reaches the milestone of 250 IPL matches, he'll join the elite company of MS Dhoni as one of the few players to achieve such a feat. It's a testament to his skill, adaptability, and dedication to the game.
PBKS Vs MI LIVE: Surya Vs Curran - A Key Matchup
The budding rivalry between Suryakumar Yadav and Sam Curran leans heavily in favor of the MI batter, who has dominated the PBKS stand-in captain. Suryakumar has amassed 52 runs off Curran in just 20 balls, with a strike-rate of 260, and has been dismissed only once. However, facing Rabada presents a tougher challenge, with Suryakumar averaging just over 18 and losing his wicket three times to the South African speedster.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Dhawan still not fit
Dhawan will continue to be unavailable for at least the two remaining games at Mullanpur. However, Jitesh Sharma, who displayed remarkable resilience by playing the last game despite sustaining a blow to the forehead and receiving more than a dozen stitches, appears fit enough to carry on.
MI vs PBKS LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
In the 31 clashes between Mumbai and the Punjab outfit, Mumbai holds a slight advantage with a 16-15 record. Since 2020, the battles between MI and PBKS have been closely contested, with MI narrowly leading 4-3.
PBKS Vs MI LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
PBKS Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada [Impact sub: Prabhsimran Singh/Rahul Chahar]
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal [Impact sub: Suryakumar Yadav]
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Full Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shivam Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood, Piyush Chawla