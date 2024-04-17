PBKS 13-2 (2) PBKS vs MI Live Cricket IPL 2024: Dream Start For MI

LIVE Score PBKS vs MI In IPL 2024: In the first innings of the 33rd match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mumbai Indians posted a challenging total of 192-7 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings saw contributions from various batsmen. Ishan Kishan departed early, caught by Harpreet Brar off Kagiso Rabada after scoring 8 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma made 36 runs before falling to Sam Curran's bowling. The standout performance came from Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed 78 runs off 53 balls, including 7 fours and 3 sixes, before being dismissed by Sam Curran. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 34 off 18 balls, providing a late flourish to the innings. Hardik Pandya, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd also chipped in with useful contributions. Mumbai Indians managed to put up a formidable total despite losing wickets at regular intervals, thanks to some aggressive batting from their middle order. Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab Kings, claiming three crucial wickets.

