RCB vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Check Squads

RCB vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024
RCB vs LSG (Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Faf du Plessis and Co look to topple KL Rahul's men.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) today in Bengaluru, with an aim to bounce back in the comepetition. RCB started the tournament with a loss to CSK before bouncing back in style in the second match vs Punjab. But they got beaten again KKR in the third. If they lose to LSG as well, it will put them under more stress as the going will get tougher from there.
Lucknow will be aiming to continue the winning run. They were fantastic against Punjab recently at home. But they need to start winning away matches. It will be interesting to see how LSG tackle the RCB challenge in Bengaluru. Don't be surprised if it is a high-scoring encounter.
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu S
LIVE Updates RCB vs LSG: KL Rahul vs du Plessis
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the RCB vs LSG clash in IPL 2024. KL Rahul comes to home in Bengaluru and will be hoping that Lucknow register back to back wins. RCB have blown hot and cold so far and need a win to bounce back after loss to KKR.