RR vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Aim To Bounce Back After Poor Start

LIVE Score RR vs DC In IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Jaipur present an intriguing clash. Despite recent attention on Rishabh Pant's return from injury, the focus has shifted to on-field performance. Pant's involvement in team activities and a friendly rivalry with Jake Fraser-McGurk during training signify his recovery and the team's camaraderie. Meanwhile, RR, historically strong at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, seeks a comeback after a lacklustre home record last season. With promising talent like Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson in form, RR aims to exploit DC's middle-order vulnerability.

RR's probable lineup retains consistency, while DC anticipates Anrich Nortje's return to bolster their bowling. Ishant Sharma's availability adds depth, yet DC's middle order remains a concern. The pitch favours spin, implying a pivotal role for spinners like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. Statistically, DC struggles with partnerships, while RR boasts early wickets and strong mid-innings performances. Samson's exceptional strike rate against pace and spin underscores his importance. Overall, RR appears stronger, but DC's potential with key players like David Warner and Pant cannot be overlooked. As temperatures soar, expect a compelling battle between these IPL heavyweights.

