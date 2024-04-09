RR: 196-3 (20) | RR vs GT Live Cricket Score IPL 2024: Parag, Samson Shine

LIVE Score RR vs GT In IPL 2024: In the first innings of the cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2024, Rajasthan Royals posted a formidable total of 196 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was marked by significant contributions from several batsmen. Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a quick start with 24 runs off 19 balls before being dismissed by Umesh Yadav. Jos Buttler contributed 8 runs before falling to Rashid Khan. However, Sanju Samson, the captain and wicketkeeper, anchored the innings brilliantly with an unbeaten knock of 68 runs off 38 balls, including 7 fours and 2 sixes. Riyan Parag played a stunning innings, smashing 76 runs off just 48 deliveries, which included 3 fours and 5 sixes. He was finally dismissed by Mohit Sharma. Shimron Hetmyer added a quickfire 13 runs off 5 balls towards the end of the innings. The Gujarat Titans bowlers struggled to contain the Rajasthan Royals batsmen, with Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma picking up a wicket each. Despite their efforts, Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging total, setting up an intriguing chase for the Gujarat Titans in the second innings.

