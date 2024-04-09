RR vs GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Can Rajasthan Royals Continue Their Unbeaten Run?

LIVE Score RR vs GT In IPL 2024: The upcoming Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans promises a clash of fortunes. Rajasthan Royals currently leads the points table with four wins, while Gujarat Titans struggle in the middle with three losses and two victories. The match, scheduled at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, presents different objectives for both teams. Royals aim to capitalize on home advantage to secure a playoff spot, led by the in-form Jos Buttler, who recently displayed brilliance with an unbeaten century against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Titans, despite glimpses of brilliance from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, face challenges in realizing their potential due to injury woes. David Miller, a key player for Titans, is anticipated to return soon, while Royals will miss Sandeep Sharma's services. Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting struggles, Royals rely on captain Sanju Samson's leadership and a strong bowling lineup. With the Royals' consistent performance and Titans' unsettled form, the former is favoured for victory, but Titans seek to turn the tide and rejuvenate their campaign.

Follow LIVE Updates From Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Match Here.