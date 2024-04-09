RR vs GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Can Rajasthan Royals Continue Their Unbeaten Run?
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans (RR vs GT. LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Rajasthan Royals are only team in the season who is yet to face a defeat.
LIVE Score RR vs GT In IPL 2024: The upcoming Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans promises a clash of fortunes. Rajasthan Royals currently leads the points table with four wins, while Gujarat Titans struggle in the middle with three losses and two victories. The match, scheduled at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, presents different objectives for both teams. Royals aim to capitalize on home advantage to secure a playoff spot, led by the in-form Jos Buttler, who recently displayed brilliance with an unbeaten century against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Titans, despite glimpses of brilliance from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, face challenges in realizing their potential due to injury woes. David Miller, a key player for Titans, is anticipated to return soon, while Royals will miss Sandeep Sharma's services. Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting struggles, Royals rely on captain Sanju Samson's leadership and a strong bowling lineup. With the Royals' consistent performance and Titans' unsettled form, the former is favoured for victory, but Titans seek to turn the tide and rejuvenate their campaign.
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, Sharath BR (wk), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande. [Impact sub: Mohit Sharma].
Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal. [Impact sub: Shubham Dubey].
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Full Squads
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR(w), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore