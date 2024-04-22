Advertisement
RR vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson vs Hardik Pandya

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (RR vs MI) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Sanju Samson's RR host MI in Jaipur.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 01:09 AM IST
IPL 2024 brings us another exciting clash between two batting powerhouses, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI). It is the payback week which means it is the second both sides will in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. RR are coming off a stunning victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their away fixture and they will look to continue their winning run which has kept them on top of the points table.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians (MI) are desperate for a win at the moment as nothing is going right for them in this season so far. Hardik Pandya and his side have a mountain to climb and a win for them tomorrow can make things a little easy.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From MI vs RR IPL 2024 Match Here.

22 April 2024
01:09 AM

LIVE IPL 2024 Updates From RR vs MI

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture here.

