RR:9-1(2), RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal Departs Early In Chase

LIVE Score RR vs RCB In IPL 2024: In the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), RCB seeks to reverse their sluggish start to IPL 2024 with just one win in four matches. While RCB boasts a top-order filled with stars, their performance has been lackluster, putting pressure on the rest of the batting lineup. In contrast, RR has secured three wins in as many matches, despite not fully utilizing their top-order talent of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. Both teams aim to capitalize on potential game-changers like Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell for RCB, and Jaiswal and Buttler for RR.

Key player strategies include RR's potential inclusion of Sandeep Sharma and RCB's dilemma over Anuj Rawat's form. The spotlight is on Shimron Hetmyer for RR and Dinesh Karthik for RCB, who typically enter late in the innings. Stats highlight RCB's dominance over RR in the previous season and Kohli's struggles in Jaipur. RR boasts strong death-over bowling, while RCB's death-over economy rate has been problematic. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch favors neither batting nor bowling, with both RR and RCB having won their home matches while setting or chasing targets. As the match approaches, both teams face critical decisions to turn their IPL 2024 fortunes.

Follow LIVE Updates From Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Match Here.