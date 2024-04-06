RR:9-1(2), RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal Departs Early In Chase
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RR vs RCB) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RCB Are Searchig For Their Second Win Of The Season After Playing Four Matches.
Trending Photos
LIVE Score RR vs RCB In IPL 2024: In the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), RCB seeks to reverse their sluggish start to IPL 2024 with just one win in four matches. While RCB boasts a top-order filled with stars, their performance has been lackluster, putting pressure on the rest of the batting lineup. In contrast, RR has secured three wins in as many matches, despite not fully utilizing their top-order talent of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. Both teams aim to capitalize on potential game-changers like Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell for RCB, and Jaiswal and Buttler for RR.
Key player strategies include RR's potential inclusion of Sandeep Sharma and RCB's dilemma over Anuj Rawat's form. The spotlight is on Shimron Hetmyer for RR and Dinesh Karthik for RCB, who typically enter late in the innings. Stats highlight RCB's dominance over RR in the previous season and Kohli's struggles in Jaipur. RR boasts strong death-over bowling, while RCB's death-over economy rate has been problematic. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch favors neither batting nor bowling, with both RR and RCB having won their home matches while setting or chasing targets. As the match approaches, both teams face critical decisions to turn their IPL 2024 fortunes.
Follow LIVE Updates From Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: Gone!
Yashasvi Jaiswal 0 (2) caught by Glenn Maxwell bowled by Reece Topley. Rajasthan Royals off to a horror start in their chase of 184 runs.
RR: 0/1 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: RCB Post 183
RCB have posted 183 runs thanks to a century from Virat Kohli. 19 runs from the last over of Avesh Khan and RR have a fine target to chase at their home.
RCB: 183/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: Century for the KING
Century for the one and only Virat Kohli. The first ton of the IPL 2024 season and it is Virat Kohli who has scored it. RCB have got their main man running the show for them so far in this season.
RCB: 169/3 (18.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: Kohli key for RCB
Virat Kohli is batting on 90 off 61 balls at the moment. He is key for RCB right now joined by debutant Saurav Chauhan in the middle.
RCB: 154/2 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: Chahal Strikes
Faf du Plessis first got dropped by Trent Boult at the boundary rope but on the very next ball Jos Buttler takes the catch and Yuzvendra Chahal has got his wicket. Glenn Maxwell also walks back for a cheap innings as Burger cleans him up.
RCB: 128/2 (14.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: RCB Steady At The Moment
Bengaluru team have got 115 runs on the board from the first 13 overs and now they can surely push the paddle with 10 wickets in hand. RR looking for the first wicket of the game still.
RCB: 115/0 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: 10 overs gone
Ten overs gona and RCB have got 88 runs on the board without any loss of wickets. The gameplan now looks to attack the bowlers who are coming in next.
RCB: 88/0 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: RCB Slow Down
RCB have slowed down RR bring in spinners R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. Rajasthan searching for a wicket and if Kohli goes down now, RCB can be in trouble.
RCB: 70/0 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: Powerplay finished
Powerplay is finished and RCB have got 53 runs on the board. Kohli is in fine touch at the moment with Du Plessis ready to go.
RCB: 53/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: Kohli on top
Virat Kohli is in fine rhythm tonight. He is batting on 25 off 17 balls with 3 fours and a six. Burger and Boult continue attack for RR.
RCB: 44/0 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: Steady Start
A steady start for RCB so far as both Kohli and Du Plessis get off the mark with some boundaries in the middle.
RCB: 21/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: Here we go
Here we go! Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the batting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rajasthan Royals bring in Trent Boult with the new ball.
RR: 4/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Lineups
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs RR: Toss Report
Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bowl first against RCB.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs RR: Toss Timing
The toss for the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash will take place at 7 PM (IST) in Jaipur. Captains Sanju Samson and Faf du Plessis will be coming out to flip the coin toss soon.
LIVE IPL 2024: Match Timings
The RR vs RCB clash will begin at 730 PM IST in Jaipur. Rajasthan are in tremendous form and RCB are in a bad share right. Can Kohli do some magic with his teammates to get back on winning ways?
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs RR: Can RCB Bounce Back?
RCB have had a forgetful start to the 2024 IPL season. Captain Faf du Plessis is far away from his best form at the moment and that is a major concern for the side.
LIVE IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race
The race for Orange Cap is on and the top two batters in the list are Kohli and Parag. Both players will be in action tonight as RCB take on RR at their home in Jaipur.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: Rajasthan In Stellar Form
Rajasthan Royals are in sensational form at the moment, they are one of the two teams which is unbeaten so far in this season winning all three games that they have played so far.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Pressure Points
With the IPL season still in its infancy, RCB faces mounting pressure to revive their campaign, while RR seeks to maintain their winning streak and build confidence for the challenges ahead.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Momentum Matters
RCB's inconsistent form demands a swift turnaround, while RR aims to capitalize on their winning momentum to consolidate their position in the IPL 2024 standings.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Tactical Impact Players
Both teams strategically utilize impact players like Nandre Burger and Mahipal Lomror, enhancing their squad depth and providing tactical flexibility in crucial moments.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Pitch Paradox
Sawai Mansingh Stadium's pitch offers a balanced contest between bat and ball, resulting in nail-biting finishes and unpredictable outcomes in recent matches.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Kohli vs. Sharma Showdown
The anticipated clash between Virat Kohli and Sandeep Sharma intensifies, with Sharma's knack for dismissing Kohli adding intrigue to their on-field battles.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Karthik's Strategic Positioning
RCB's Dinesh Karthik plays a pivotal role in the middle-order, facing challenges against specific bowling styles, yet crucial for anchoring innings during crucial phases.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: RR's Unbeatable Streak
Rajasthan Royals display formidable strength with a flawless record of three consecutive wins, showcasing their ability to thrive under pressure and adapt to match situations.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Hetmyer's Untapped Potential
Shimron Hetmyer's restricted role in RR's batting lineup hints at untapped potential, leaving fans eager to witness his explosive batting prowess in upcoming matches.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Superstars in Slump
Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green's lackluster performances for RCB highlight the team's reliance on them and the urgency for them to find form.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: RCB's Star-Studded Yet Struggling Lineup
Despite boasting top-tier players like Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, RCB's inconsistent performances raise questions about their team synergy and strategy execution.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: The Need for Turnaround
With IPL 2024 still in its early stages, RCB faces pressure to reverse their fortunes soon, while RR aims to maintain their winning momentum and solidify their position in the league.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Form Guide
RCB's recent form shows inconsistency with losses, while RR's winning streak highlights their momentum and confidence heading into the match.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Impact Player Strategy
Both teams employ tactical rotations with impact players like Nandre Burger and Mahipal Lomror, adding depth and versatility to their respective lineups.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Pitch Dynamics
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium's pitch favours neither batting nor bowling, with recent matches showcasing balanced contests and close finishes.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Head-to-Head Battles
The rivalry between Virat Kohli and Sandeep Sharma intensifies as Sharma's bowling prowess has troubled Kohli in previous encounters, presenting a key matchup to watch.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik's Crucial Role
RCB's Karthik plays a strategic role in the middle-order but faces challenges against leg-spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal, affecting his effectiveness in crucial moments.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Shimron Hetmyer's Limited Role
RR's Hetmyer has been underutilized, batting only twice in three games, indicating potential for explosive performances if given more opportunities.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Key Players Underperform
Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green for RCB have yet to make significant contributions, raising concerns over their form and impact on the team's performance.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: RR's Dominance
Rajasthan Royals maintain a perfect record with three wins in three matches, showcasing resilience and tactical prowess under captain Sanju Samson.
LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: RCB's Struggles Continue
Despite a star-studded lineup, RCB faces challenges, securing just one win in IPL 2024, putting pressure on key players like Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.