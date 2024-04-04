Advertisement
SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Pat Cummins vs Ruturaj Gaikwad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings (SRH vs CSK) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Won One Match Out Of Three So Far.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 07:58 AM IST
LIVE Score SRH vs CSK In IPL 2024: In the IPL clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, anticipation is high as MS Dhoni's explosive batting against Delhi Capitals hinted at his prowess. CSK's early momentum, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and bolstered by Shivam Dube's performance, sets a promising stage. Despite Mustafizur Rahman's absence, CSK's bowling, featuring Matheesha Pathirana's fiery yorkers, adds depth. Ruturaj's captaincy, seen in strategic decisions, complements Dhoni's mentorship. Meanwhile, Sunrisers seek a rebound after a recent loss, banking on Heinrich Klaasen's consistency and Pat Cummins' leadership. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling struggles pose a challenge. With both teams aiming for redemption, Hyderabad buzzes with fervour, echoing chants for Dhoni. Expectations soar for an electrifying encounter.

Follow LIVE Updates From Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 Match Here.

05 April 2024
07:58 AM

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Dhoni's Explosive Comeback

MS Dhoni's blistering knock of 37 runs off 16 balls against SRH showcased his enduring batting prowess, reaffirming his status as a cricketing icon.

07:56 AM

Hello and welcome to Zee News live coverage of IPL 2024 match SRH vs CSK. For over-by-over update stay tuned with Zee News.

