MI: 56-1 (3.2) SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Mumbai Lose Ishan Kishan In Big Chase
In the 8th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad faced off against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Opting to bat first after losing the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a formidable total of 277 for the loss of three wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma starred with explosive innings, scoring 62 off 24 balls and 63 off 23 balls respectively. Heinrich Klaasen provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 80 off 34 deliveries. Mumbai Indians' bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught, with only Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla managing to pick up wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad's total posed a significant challenge for Mumbai Indians as they headed into their innings.
Follow LIVE Score From SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan Departs
Shahbaz Ahmed dismisses Ishan Kishan for 34 runs off 13 balls with a catch by Markram at deep mid-wicket, as Sunrisers Hyderabad's strategic move pays off, bringing relief to team owner Kavya Maran.
LIVE Score MI 57/1 (3.3) CRR: 16.29 REQ: 13.39
Mumbai Indians need 221 runs
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Fifty Up For MI
Ishan Kishan smashes three consecutive sixes followed by a four off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, propelling Mumbai Indians past the 50-run mark in the match.
LIVE Score MI 50/0 (3) CRR: 16.67 REQ: 13.41
Mumbai Indians need 228 runs
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: MI Off To A Great Start
Rohit Sharma hits two consecutive sixes off Jaydev Unadkat, the first over deep mid-wicket and the second over backward square leg, before Ishan Kishan manages a four through mid-on off the following delivery, with the over concluding with Rohit taking a single off a short ball, setting a strong start for Mumbai Indians.
LIVE Score MI 37/0 (2.2) CRR: 15.86 REQ: 13.64
Mumbai Indians need 241 runs
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Record-Breaking Total By SRH
Shams Mulani delivers as Klaasen propels Sunrisers Hyderabad to a record-breaking total of 277 in the IPL, with Klaasen hitting consecutive sixes and a boundary in the final over, while Mulani struggles with wide deliveries amidst a review in the last over of the innings.
LIVE Score SRH 277/3 (20) CRR: 13.85
Innings Break
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Bumrah Goes For Runs
Bumrah returns to the attack, conceding boundaries and singles, with Klaasen flicking a low full toss for two and driving two consecutive fours, while Bumrah faces a challenge with a wide delivery amidst concerns about the condition of the ball in the 18th over of the match.
LIVE Score SRH 256/3 (19) CRR: 13.47
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Can They Break The Record?
Kwena Maphaka faces onslaught as Markram and Klaasen hit boundaries and a six, with Klaasen launching a massive six over long-off, while Maphaka struggles with wide deliveries, in an intense phase of the match.
LIVE Score:
SRH 232/3 (17) CRR: 13.65
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: 200 Up For SRH
Bumrah concedes singles and a six to Klaasen and Markram, with Klaasen hitting a six over square leg, as Sunrisers Hyderabad reach the 200-run mark in the 15th over, while Bumrah's stat of 29 no-balls in IPL history is highlighted.
LIVE Score:
SRH 206/3 (15.3) CRR: 13.29
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Klaasen In The Middle
Shams Mulani concedes singles and a six to Klaasen and Markram, with Klaasen hitting a six over long-off, while Markram guides the ball to the off-side for singles, contributing to a high-scoring game.
LIVE Score: SRH 180/3 (13) CRR: 13.85
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Abhishek Sharma's Blistering Innings Comes To An End
Abhishek Sharma's explosive innings comes to an end as he is caught by Naman Dhir at deep mid-wicket off Chawla's short delivery, scoring 63 runs from 23 balls with 3 fours and 7 sixes for Sunrisers Hyderabad, putting them at 161/3 after 11 overs.
LIVE Score: SRH 161/3 (11) CRR: 14.64
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Fastest Fifty For Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma displays aggressive batting, hitting boundaries and sixes off Kwena Maphaka's deliveries, including a well-timed on-drive for four and consecutive sixes, reaching his fifty in just 16 balls during an IPL match.
LIVE Score: SRH 148/2 (10) CRR: 14.8
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Much-Needed Breakthrough For MI, Travis Head Out
Gerald Coetzee dismisses Travis Head for a superb 62 off 24 balls, caught by Bumrah in the deep, ending Head's explosive innings featuring 9 fours and 3 sixes.
LIVE Score: SRH 113/2 (7.5) CRR: 14.43
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Fifty For Travis Head
Travis Head smashes a six and two fours off Gerald Coetzee's over, reaching his fifty in style, while Abhishek Sharma contributes with a six off a free hit, bringing excitement to the match.
LIVE Score: SRH 81/1 (6) CRR: 13.5
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya Strikes
Hardik Pandya claims the wicket of Mayank with a short delivery as Tim David takes the catch at mid-on, ending Mayank's brief innings for 11 runs off 13 balls, including one boundary.
LIVE Score: SRH 45/1 (4.1) CRR: 10.8
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Travis Head On Top
SRH's explosive batting sees Travis Head smashing two consecutive sixes and two boundaries off Kwena Maphaka's over, contributing to their score of 40/0 after 3 overs, with Mayank also adding a single.
Live Score
SRH 45/0 (4) CRR: 11.25
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Good Start For SRH
Mayank nudges Hardik Pandya's back-of-length delivery to mid-wicket, while Travis Head punches one to cover, and a boundary by Head contributes to SRH's 7-run score after 1 over against Kwena Maphaka.
Live Score SRH 18/0 (2) CRR: 9
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Subs From Both Sides
Mumbai Indians Subs: Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera
Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Pat Cummins: Looks like a good wicket. Not too upset. It's a tough tournament, the crowd and conditions will help. A couple of changes. Head comes in for Jansen. Natarajan has a niggle, Unadkat comes in. We got a great squad, the players playing tonight got to give their eveything.
Hardik Pandya: We are going to bowl first. Looks like a good track, we were solid in the last game. Didn't plan properly, that cost us the game. 13 games to go, we need to keep doing the right things. We are positive and looking forward to the challenge. Just trying to spend time with all the players. Getting to know them better. One change, Luke misses out, Maphaka comes in.
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Toss Report
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday.
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Key Player Formations - Probable XI
Analyzing the potential lineups reveals strategic choices made by both teams. Keep an eye on players like Mayank Agarwal and Ishan Kishan, who could sway the game's outcome.
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Critical Match Statistics
Past encounters and player records shed light on potential outcomes. With Mumbai's recent dominance over Sunrisers and Bumrah's stellar record against them, the odds are in Mumbai's favour.
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Team News - Mumbai Indians
Suryakumar Yadav's absence poses a challenge for Mumbai Indians, prompting strategic changes in their lineup. How will they adapt to his unavailability against Sunrisers Hyderabad?
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Team News - Sunrisers Hyderabad
With Hasaranga sidelined, Sunrisers grapple with overseas player selection. Will Marco Jansen retain his place despite a costly outing against Kolkata Knight Riders?
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Markram's Redemption Quest
Formerly a standout performer, Markram aims to regain his form after a lackluster IPL 2023. With competition for overseas slots heating up, his performance against Mumbai Indians is crucial.
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya's Captaincy Trial
Facing scrutiny over his decisions, Pandya's leadership skills are under the microscope. Can he navigate the challenges and lead Mumbai Indians to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad?
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Bumrah's Resurgence
After missing IPL 2023 due to injury, Bumrah returned with a bang, showcasing his exceptional bowling skills. His battle with Klaasen promises to be a highlight, as both sides vie for crucial points.
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Mumbai's Tactical Bowling Strategies
Mumbai Indians may tailor their bowling approach to counter Klaasen's dominance, potentially limiting Bumrah's overs against him and opting for pace over spin to disrupt his rhythm.
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Klaasen vs. Bumrah
The budding rivalry between Klaasen and Bumrah adds an intriguing dynamic. With Klaasen's prowess against spin and Bumrah's lethal pace, expect fireworks as they face off once again.
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Heinrich Klaasen-The Fearless Powerhouse
Heinrich Klaasen, SRH's standout performer, poses a significant threat with his aggressive batting style. Averaging 177 at a strike rate of 177, his impact against pace and spin is undeniable.
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Full Squad Of Both Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya(c), Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Naman Dhir, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka
MI vs SRH LIVE Updates: Players Missing The Game
SRH skipper Pat Cummins confirms that the spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is unavailable for the game. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav continues to be unavailable for Mumbai Indians. Surya is yet to receive clearance from the NCA about his participation in the cash-rich tournament.
SRH vs MI LIVE: Check Probable Teams For Tonight's Clash
MI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood [Impact sub: Dewald Brevis for Wood].
SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan [Impact sub: Abhishek Sharma for Natarajan].
SRH vs MI Live IPL 2024: Check Weather Report
There is no sign of rain in Hyderabad today which is great news for SRH and MI fans. But the heat could be an issue for the players as summers are here and the temperatures could be between in late 30s.
MI vs SRH LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Heinrich Klaasen
Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are going to play an exciting contest today. All eyes will be in Heinrich Klaasen, who is an explosive middle order batter and can turn the game on its head thanks to his brutal hitting of the cricket ball.
SRH vs MI LIVE Score: Dream11 Prediction
Plenty of big-match players playing today in IPL 2024. Hardik, Rohit, Markram, Klaasen, Cummins. In case you are still figuring out, which players to pick and which not in your fantasy team, take out help.
SRH Vs MI IPL 2024 LIVE: Pitch Report
As you all know, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has always been known to deliver high-scoring pitches. Hence, we could expect the same today in the thrilling encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, the spinners have got some purchases from the wicket later as the game progresses. Notably, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play a crucial role in today's match, knowing the surface like the back of his hand.
SRH Vs MI IPL 2024 LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians clash starts at 7.30 pm IST. The toss takes place at 7 pm IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
MI vs SRH LIVE Updates: Jasprit Bumrah Nears Big Milestone
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will soon be completing taking 150 wickets in IPL. He is just two away from reaching the milestone. He will become the second Indian pacer after Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get it.
MI vs SRH LIVE Updates: Check Head to head record
MI like playing against SRH as shown by head to head stats. MI have 12 wins and SRH have 9. But since IPL 2020, MI have dominated the competition winning 5 out of 7 matches against Sunrisers.
IPL 2024 SRH vs MI LIVE: Check Updated Points Table
MI and SRH are yet to open their account in IPL and one of them will do this night. CSK at the top after win over GT last night. RR on the 2nd spot but DC, LSG struggling.
MI vs SRH LIVE Updates: Probable 11s
SRH predicted XI vs MI: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
MI predicted XI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Nabi
Sunrisers vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: Squads
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs MI: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 clash taking place in Hyderabad. Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have lost their first games of the season.