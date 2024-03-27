MI: 56-1 (3.2) SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Mumbai Lose Ishan Kishan In Big Chase

In the 8th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad faced off against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Opting to bat first after losing the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a formidable total of 277 for the loss of three wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma starred with explosive innings, scoring 62 off 24 balls and 63 off 23 balls respectively. Heinrich Klaasen provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 80 off 34 deliveries. Mumbai Indians' bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught, with only Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla managing to pick up wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad's total posed a significant challenge for Mumbai Indians as they headed into their innings.

