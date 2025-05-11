IPL 2025 Live Updates: Will BCCI Release New Schedule Today Amid India-Pakistan Border Tensions?

IPL 2025 Live: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 could be on the verge of resumption following positive diplomatic developments. Sources close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have indicated that the remaining schedule of the tournament may be announced as early as Sunday, after India and Pakistan agreed to a temporary ceasefire which Pakistan broke just 2 hours and 45 minutes later amid escalating border tensions.

Broadcasters on Alert

According to a BCCI insider familiar with the movement of production and broadcast teams, instructions have been issued to retain technical crews at all venues originally marked for the IPL, except Dharamsala. The venue, where the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals game was suspended mid-way due to security concerns, remains uncertain due to its proximity to conflict zones.

Other cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad are expected to host the remaining fixtures if the situation stays under control.

Revised Schedule Expected Soon

With 16 matches remaining, including four playoff games, stakeholders are optimistic that the league can resume without losing more ground. If foreign participation is ensured and the ceasefire holds, the remainder of IPL 2025 could be staged within the next few weeks. The BCCI is expected to hold meetings with team owners, broadcasters, and government agencies over the weekend to finalize logistics and security measures. A formal announcement regarding the revised schedule may follow shortly after.