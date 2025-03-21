LIVE Updates | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Who All Will Perform In Kolkata?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: We are just a day away from the much-awaited IPL 2025 and ahead of the high-octane league, a grand opening ceremony will be taking place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22 (Saturday). Fans will witness opening ceremonies at all 13 venues of the IPL 2025. After the opening ceremony, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener. The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will start at 6 PM IST at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. This is the first time that Kolkata is organising an IPL opening ceremony for the first time since 2015.