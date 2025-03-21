LIVE Updates | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Who All Will Perform In Kolkata?
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will start at 6 PM IST at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. After the opening ceremony, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener.
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: We are just a day away from the much-awaited IPL 2025 and ahead of the high-octane league, a grand opening ceremony will be taking place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22 (Saturday). Fans will witness opening ceremonies at all 13 venues of the IPL 2025. After the opening ceremony, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener. This is the first time that Kolkata is organising an IPL opening ceremony for the first time since 2015.
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Where To Watch The Event Live?
The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be aired live on the Star Sports and Sports 18 Network. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the opening ceremony on the JioHotstar app and website.
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: When To Watch?
The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be taking place on March 22 (Saturday) at 6:00 pm IST.
Hello and welcome to ZEE News live coverage of the grand opening ceremony of the IPL 2025. Stay tuned for all the updates related to the event from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
