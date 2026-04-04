IPL 2026, DC vs MI Highlights: Sameer Rizvi powers Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

IPL 2026, DC vs MI Highlights: Riding on Sameer Rizvi's fine knock (90 off 51), Delhi Capitals thrashed Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in the 8th match of the IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Chasing a modest total, DC were struggling at 73/3, before Rizvi turned the game in his team’s favour by hitting seven fours and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 176.47. He stitched stands of 66 and 78 with Pathum Nissanka (44) and David Miller (21 not out) as DC completed the chase with 11 balls to spare.



Earlier, Mumbai Indians could manage only 162 for six as they could not build partnerships. Only Rohit Sharma (35) and Suryakumar contributed from the top and middle order while Naman Dhir scored 28 lower down the order.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Full Squads for IPL 2026



Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (C), Allah Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.