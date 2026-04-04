IPL 2026, DC vs MI Highlights: Sameer Rizvi powers Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win over Mumbai Indians
IPL 2026, DC vs MI Highlights: Riding on Sameer Rizvi's fine knock (90 off 51), Delhi Capitals thrashed Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in the 8th match of the IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
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IPL 2026, DC vs MI Highlights: Riding on Sameer Rizvi's fine knock (90 off 51), Delhi Capitals thrashed Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in the 8th match of the IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Chasing a modest total, DC were struggling at 73/3, before Rizvi turned the game in his team’s favour by hitting seven fours and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 176.47. He stitched stands of 66 and 78 with Pathum Nissanka (44) and David Miller (21 not out) as DC completed the chase with 11 balls to spare.
Earlier, Mumbai Indians could manage only 162 for six as they could not build partnerships. Only Rohit Sharma (35) and Suryakumar contributed from the top and middle order while Naman Dhir scored 28 lower down the order.
Full Squads for IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh.
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (C), Allah Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians
David Miller hits the winning runs as Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in the 8th match of the IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
MI 162/6 (20)
DC 164/4 (18.1)
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Rizvi Misses Century
Sameer Rizvi misses a well-deserved century by 10 runs as he gets out to Corbin Bosch. He's distraught but he gets a superb ovation from the Delhi crowd and teammates. Tristan Stubbs, right handed bat, comes to the crease
DC 152-4 (17)
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Delhi In Firm Control
Delhi Capitals need 25 runs in 30 balls to win this match with David Miller and Sameer Rizvi at the crease. Mumbai Indians needs quick wickets to turn things around.
DC 139-3 (15)
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Fifty For Rizvi
Sameer Rizvi brings his fifty in style, hitting Mayank Markande for a six over wide long-off. This is back-to-back fifties for Rizvi.
DC 93-3 (11)
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Pathum Nissanka Departs
Mitchell Santner gives Mumbai Indians a big breakthrough by removing dangerous Pathum Nissanka, who departs after playing a fine knock. David Miller, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
DC 73-3 (10)
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Good End Of Powerplay For Delhi
Despite losing the wickets of KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka early, Delhi Capitals end powerplay on a good note courtesy Pathum Nissanka's attacking intent.
DC 42-2 (6)
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Stat Alert
KL Rahul vs Deepak Chahar in IPL
Inngs: 13
Runs: 160
Balls: 103
Dismissals: 1 (today)
SR: 155.3
Rahul's 160 runs vs Deepak Chahar is the most runs a batter has scored off a bowler without ever being dismissed in IPL
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Pathum Nissanka Departs
Another blow for Delhi Capitals as Nitish Rana gets run out courtesy a sensational bowling effort from Jasprit Bumrah. Sameer Rizvi, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
DC 8-2 (2)
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals Need 163 To Win
Corbin Bosch hits the last two balls for boundaries but Delhi Capitals manage to keep Mumbai Indians to 162-6 in 20 overs in the 8th match of the IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
MI 162-6 (20)
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Natarajan Removes Naman Dhir
Another blow for Mumbai Indians as T Natarajan picks the key wicket of Naman Dhir, who gets out at a crucial stage. Corbin Bosch, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
MI 148-6 (19)
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Suryakumar Yadav Departs
Big blow for Mumbai Indians as Lungi Ngidi removes Suryakumar Yadav, who departs just after completing his half-century. Mitchell Santner, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
MI 124-5 (16)
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: MI trouble deepens
Mumbai Indians have slipped to 86/4 in 12 overs, losing momentum after a steady start.
After Rohit Sharma’s 35 set the base, Delhi Capitals struck back through Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam, removing key batters in quick succession. Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 25) is holding one end, but MI now need a strong finish after losing 2 wickets in the last few overs.
MI 85-4(11.5)
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: DC bowlers restrict MI batters
Mumbai Indians have moved to 69/2 in 9 overs, with the innings now gaining momentum.
Rohit Sharma (34 off 24) is leading the charge, while Suryakumar Yadav (25 off 17) is finding his rhythm. Delhi’s spinners, especially Axar Patel, have kept things relatively tight, but MI are beginning to accelerate heading into the middle overs.
MI 69-2(9)
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Decent powerplay
Mumbai Indians are 41/2 after 6 overs, making a steady but not explosive start.
Rohit Sharma (20 off 14) looked solid, while Suryakumar Yadav (11 off 9) is settling in. Delhi Capitals kept things tight and picked up two key wickets, preventing MI from fully capitalizing on the powerplay.
MI 41-2(6)
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Ryan Gets Out
Mumbai Indians have made a cautious start after being put in to bat by Delhi Capitals, reaching 18/1 in 2.3 overs. The early breakthrough came via Mukesh Kumar, who removed Ryan Rickelton (9 off 11) just as the opener was looking to break free.
Rickelton’s dismissal was a result of smart bowling Mukesh kept it tight and forced the batter into a mistimed shot, with Axar Patel completing the catch. The early wicket has given Delhi Capitals some control in the powerplay.
At the other end, Rohit Sharma has looked fluent, scoring 9 off just 4 balls, finding boundaries early and showing intent to counterattack. The opening partnership added 18 runs but never quite looked settled.
With one wicket down inside three overs, the match is finely poised Delhi will look to build pressure, while Mumbai will hope Rohit anchors and accelerates moving forward.
MI 18-1(2.3)
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Playing 11
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Captain's Corner
Suryakumar Yadav: (Hardik) He's not well. Just getting into his shoes today. There's a lot of positivity in the game. We wanted to bat first. Looks good (pitch). Deepak Chahar comes in. Bosch comes in for Boult. Santner comes in for Ghazanfar.
Axar Patel: I choose to bowl first. First game at home, we want to see how it plays. We were 26/4 and managed to chase down the target. Same team.
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Toss update
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl, MI plays with No Hardik Pandya as Surya comes for toss.
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: KL vs MI
No batter in IPL history has registered three or more centuries against a single opponent as frequently as KL Rahul has against the Mumbai Indians. With Delhi Capitals struggling to find stability at the top last season and again in their opening game this year, the onus will be on their experienced opener to step up. Delhi will be banking on Rahul to carry his impressive first-class form into the T20 format, especially against an opponent against whom he has consistently thrived.
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians predicted playing 11
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals predicted playing 11
KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Will Santner play?
Mitchell Santner is now available for the Mumbai Indians and is expected to play in place of AM Ghazanfar
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Weather Forecast
There is a strong possibility of rain interruptions during the match in Delhi on Saturday (April 4). According to forecasts, there is around a 43–51% chance of rainfall between 4 PM and 7 PM, which could impact proceedings. The DC vs MI clash is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, meaning weather could play a role during the latter stages of the game.
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Surface so far
In IPL 2025, the Arun Jaitley Stadium hosted seven matches, with four of them won by teams batting first. The surface offers a balanced contest between bat and ball, though bowlers tend to have a slight edge. Spinners, in particular, have enjoyed considerable success here, a trend likely to continue. Fast bowlers can also extract early bounce and carry, making the powerplay overs crucial for breakthroughs.
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Broadcast Details
Fans can catch the DC vs MI action live via the following platforms:
Live Streaming: JioHotstar (India)
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network (India)
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report
The "Kotla" surface is historically a paradise for stroke-makers. Since the 2023 ODI World Cup and through the T20 World Cup 2026, the venue has consistently produced some of the highest scoring rates in the country.
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Head-to-Head Statistics
Throughout IPL history, these two franchises have shared a storied rivalry consisting of 37 encounters. Mumbai holds the upper hand statistically.
IPL 2026 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: IPL Game At Delhi
Hello and welcome you all to the live coverage of 1st IPL game of Double header Saturday today at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Check live updates and all the match information.
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