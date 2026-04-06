Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3034283https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/ipl-2026-kkr-vs-pbks-live-cricket-score-today-match-12-kolkata-knight-riders-vs-punjab-kings-scorecard-live-streaming-kolkata-weather-3034283.html
NewsCricketKKR 25-2 (3.4) IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Rain stops play after KKR lose Finn Allen, Cameron Green
KKR VS PBKS LIVE SCORE

KKR 25-2 (3.4) IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Rain stops play after KKR lose Finn Allen, Cameron Green

IPL 2026 Live Score KKR vs PBKS Match Today: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and opted to bat first against Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in the 12th match of the IPL 2026 season at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.  

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 08:01 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score
LIVE Blog

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score: The 12th match of IPL 2026 features a high-stakes encounter at Eden Gardens, where a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosts an unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS). Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS has started the IPL 2026 season with two clinical wins. On the other hand, KKR, under Ajinkya Rahane, is desperate to find their first win of the season. 

Current Form And Context 

KKR, the 2024 IPL champions have started 2026 poorly with two losses and are yet to register their first points. KKR are grappling with a depleted bowling attack. Harshit Rana is out for the season (knee surgery), while Matheesha Pathirana is not expected back until mid-April. All eyes are on Cameron Green, who was KKR's most expensive buy at Rs 25.2 crore but has been limited in his bowling contributions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In contrast, PBKS enter the match in strong form with back-to-back wins and look like clear favourites. Under captain Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting's coaching, Punjab appear more settled, with clear roles for players and no major reported injury issues. They aim for a third straight victory.

Squads For KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match

06 April 2026
20:00 IST

IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Rain Stops Play 

Rain has stopped play at the Eden Garden and the umpires have called for the covers to come on. Remember, they cover the entire ground in Kolkata unlike some other venue in India. 

KKR 25-2 (3.4)  

19:52 IST

IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: KKR In Trouble

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, KKR are in a bit of trouble, having lost the wickets of Finn Allen and Cameron Green in the first two overs. Xavier Bartlett has removed both batters to put KKR in trouble. 

KKR 16-2 (2) 

19:12 IST

IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Impact Subs

Punjab Kings Impact subs: Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Pravin Dubey, Harpreet Brar

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact subs: Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Saurabh Dubey 

19:10 IST

IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Playing XIs 

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

19:09 IST

IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Win Toss, Opt To Bat

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and opted to bat first against Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in the 12th match of the IPL 2026 season at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. 

 

18:51 IST

IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Punjab Kings Probable XII 

Punjab Kings Probable XII: 1 Prabhsimran Singh (wk), 2 Priyansh Arya, 3 Cooper Connolly, 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Nehal Wadhera, 6 Shashank Singh, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Xavier Bartlett, 10 Vijaykumar Vyshak, 11 Arshdeep Singh, 12 Yuzvendra Chahal

18:43 IST

IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: KKR Probable XII 

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XII: 1 Ajinkya Rahane (capt), 2 Finn Allen, 3 Cameron Green, 4 Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), 5 Manish Pandey/Ramandeep Singh, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Anukul Roy, 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Vaibhav Arora/Navdeep Saini/Umran Malik, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Blessing Muzarabani, 12 Kartik Tyagi

18:28 IST

IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Squads 

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

18:25 IST

IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: PBKS Aim To Continue Winning Run 

PBKS enter the match in strong form with back-to-back wins and look like clear favourites. Under captain Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting's coaching, Punjab appear more settled, with clear roles for players and no major reported injury issues. They aim for a third straight victory.

18:02 IST

IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: KKR Eye First Win 

KKR, under Ajinkya Rahane, are desperate to find their first win of the IPL 2026 season. KKR are grappling with a depleted bowling attack. Harshit Rana is out for the season (knee surgery), while Matheesha Pathirana is not expected back until mid-April. All eyes are on Cameron Green, who was KKR's most expensive buy at Rs 25.2 crore but has been limited in his bowling contributions.

17:54 IST

IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Match Details

Date & Time: Monday, April 6, 2026 | 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network (TV) | JioHotstar (Streaming)

17:53 IST

IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Hello 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 12th match of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) from Eden Gardens. Stay tuned with Zee News English for all updates of the match. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

PNG
Over 18 crore LPG cylinders delivered since March 1: Govt
BJP Foundation Day
BJP celebrates 46th foundation day in J&K; Hoists flag outside Hurriyat office
J&K police
J&K Police nabs Narcotics smugglers: 10 FIRs, 14 arrests in 3 Weeks
Menaka Guruswamy
Meet Dr Menaka Guruswamy, India’s first queer MP; takes oath in Rajya Sabha
high fibre foods
AIIMS doctor reveals 10 high fibre foods that aren't vegetables, check list
Delhi
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends BJP’s 47th foundation day programme
Crude Oil
India's FY27 GDP growth forecast downgraded to 6.8-6.9%
Technology
Redmi A7 Pro 5G set to debut in India on April…, with 32 MP dual AI camera
KKR vs PBKS Live Score
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Kolkata eye first win of season
Dhurandhar 2
Ahida Sarmai shines in Dhurandhar 2: Experts highlight growth impact