KKR 25-2 (3.4) IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Rain stops play after KKR lose Finn Allen, Cameron Green
IPL 2026 Live Score KKR vs PBKS Match Today: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and opted to bat first against Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in the 12th match of the IPL 2026 season at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score: The 12th match of IPL 2026 features a high-stakes encounter at Eden Gardens, where a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosts an unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS). Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS has started the IPL 2026 season with two clinical wins. On the other hand, KKR, under Ajinkya Rahane, is desperate to find their first win of the season.
Current Form And Context
KKR, the 2024 IPL champions have started 2026 poorly with two losses and are yet to register their first points. KKR are grappling with a depleted bowling attack. Harshit Rana is out for the season (knee surgery), while Matheesha Pathirana is not expected back until mid-April. All eyes are on Cameron Green, who was KKR's most expensive buy at Rs 25.2 crore but has been limited in his bowling contributions.
In contrast, PBKS enter the match in strong form with back-to-back wins and look like clear favourites. Under captain Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting's coaching, Punjab appear more settled, with clear roles for players and no major reported injury issues. They aim for a third straight victory.
Squads For KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Rain Stops Play
Rain has stopped play at the Eden Garden and the umpires have called for the covers to come on. Remember, they cover the entire ground in Kolkata unlike some other venue in India.
KKR 25-2 (3.4)
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: KKR In Trouble
After winning the toss and opting to bat first, KKR are in a bit of trouble, having lost the wickets of Finn Allen and Cameron Green in the first two overs. Xavier Bartlett has removed both batters to put KKR in trouble.
KKR 16-2 (2)
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Impact Subs
Punjab Kings Impact subs: Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Pravin Dubey, Harpreet Brar
Kolkata Knight Riders Impact subs: Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Saurabh Dubey
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Win Toss, Opt To Bat
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and opted to bat first against Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in the 12th match of the IPL 2026 season at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Punjab Kings Probable XII
Punjab Kings Probable XII: 1 Prabhsimran Singh (wk), 2 Priyansh Arya, 3 Cooper Connolly, 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Nehal Wadhera, 6 Shashank Singh, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Xavier Bartlett, 10 Vijaykumar Vyshak, 11 Arshdeep Singh, 12 Yuzvendra Chahal
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: KKR Probable XII
Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XII: 1 Ajinkya Rahane (capt), 2 Finn Allen, 3 Cameron Green, 4 Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), 5 Manish Pandey/Ramandeep Singh, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Anukul Roy, 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Vaibhav Arora/Navdeep Saini/Umran Malik, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Blessing Muzarabani, 12 Kartik Tyagi
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: PBKS Aim To Continue Winning Run
PBKS enter the match in strong form with back-to-back wins and look like clear favourites. Under captain Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting's coaching, Punjab appear more settled, with clear roles for players and no major reported injury issues. They aim for a third straight victory.
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: KKR Eye First Win
KKR, under Ajinkya Rahane, are desperate to find their first win of the IPL 2026 season. KKR are grappling with a depleted bowling attack. Harshit Rana is out for the season (knee surgery), while Matheesha Pathirana is not expected back until mid-April. All eyes are on Cameron Green, who was KKR's most expensive buy at Rs 25.2 crore but has been limited in his bowling contributions.
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Match Details
Date & Time: Monday, April 6, 2026 | 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Where to Watch: Star Sports Network (TV) | JioHotstar (Streaming)
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 12th match of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) from Eden Gardens. Stay tuned with Zee News English for all updates of the match.
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