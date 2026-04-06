KKR 25-2 (3.4) IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Rain stops play after KKR lose Finn Allen, Cameron Green

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score: The 12th match of IPL 2026 features a high-stakes encounter at Eden Gardens, where a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosts an unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS). Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS has started the IPL 2026 season with two clinical wins. On the other hand, KKR, under Ajinkya Rahane, is desperate to find their first win of the season.

Current Form And Context

KKR, the 2024 IPL champions have started 2026 poorly with two losses and are yet to register their first points. KKR are grappling with a depleted bowling attack. Harshit Rana is out for the season (knee surgery), while Matheesha Pathirana is not expected back until mid-April. All eyes are on Cameron Green, who was KKR's most expensive buy at Rs 25.2 crore but has been limited in his bowling contributions.

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In contrast, PBKS enter the match in strong form with back-to-back wins and look like clear favourites. Under captain Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting's coaching, Punjab appear more settled, with clear roles for players and no major reported injury issues. They aim for a third straight victory.

Squads For KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra