RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Highlights: Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar star as RCB crush CSK by 43 runs
RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Highlights: A marauding batting show led by Tim David, Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s incisive spell of 3-41 propelled defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a commanding 43-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
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RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Highlights: A marauding batting show led by Tim David, Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s incisive spell of 3-41 propelled defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a commanding 43-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
The marquee contest saw RCB’s batting unit dismantle CSK’s attack with relentless hitting, as David's 70 not out off just 25 balls and Patidar's unbeaten 48 off only 19 balls provided for a grandstand finish after Padikkal’s fluent 50 off 29 balls - his second consecutive fifty of the season - had set the tone for the daunting total.
The trio’s combined effort, including an unbroken 99-run stand off just 35 balls between David and Patidar, who indulged in mind-blowing range-hitting, lifted RCB to a daunting 250/3, thus setting a new record for highest total in IPL 2026.
After clobbering Noor Ahmad for three consecutive sixes, a sensational David cut loose in the penultimate over by smashing Jamie Overton for four sixes and a four to reach his second IPL half-century in just 21 balls. His power-hitting had even got Virat Kohli to rise from his seat in the RCB dugout.
In reply, CSK faltered under scoreboard pressure, with Sarfaraz Khan’s 50 off 24 balls and Prashant Veer’s 43 the lone acts of resistance amid a string of failures from the top order. Bhuvneshwar was at his disciplined best and even crossed the 200-mark in terms of wickets in IPL, with others also chipping in as CSK were bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs. The comprehensive win also meant RCB registered four consecutive triumphs over CSK for the first time in the IPL’s history.
Squads For RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Rahul Chahar, Matthew Short, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Satvik Deswal
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: RCB Crush CSK By 43 Runs
Riding on fine bowling performances from Jacob Duffy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
RCB 250/3 (20)
CSK 207 (19.4)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: RCB Move Towards Win
Another blow for CSK as Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Noor Ahmad with a slow ball as Virat Kohli runs to his right from long-on and makes a pretty tough catch look easy.
CSK 190-9 (18)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Prashant Departs
Big blow for CSK as Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Prashant Veer, who departs after playing a fine knock. Anshul Kamboj, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
CSK 178-7 (16)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Last Five Overs
Chennai Super Kings need 86 runs in 30 balls to win with Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer at crease and five wickets in hand.
CSK 165-6 (15)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Dube Departs
Another blow for CSK as Abhinandan Singh removes Shivam Dube courtesy an excellent catch from Jitesh Sharma. England's Jamie Overton, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
RCB 109-6 (10)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: CSK Cross 100-Run Mark
CSK cross 100-run mark in the run chase with Shivam Dube and Prashant Veer at the crease. They need 146 runs in 66 balls to win this match, which looks like a big task at this moment.
CSK 105-5 (9)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Krunal Pandya Jolts CSK
Krunal Pandya jolts CSK by removing Sarfaraz Khan and Kartik Sharma in the same over. Shivam Dube and Prashant Veer are at the crease for CSK now.
CSK 84-5 (7)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Sarfaraz Khan Slams Fifty
Sarfaraz Khan continues his red-hot form and bring his fifty in 24 balls. He has kept CSK alive in the run chase with Karthik Sharma at the other end.
CSK 77-3 (6)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: CSK In Deep Trouble
CSK are in deep trouble in the run chase, having lost the wickets of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre in first three overs. Jacob Duffy picks the wicket of Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad while Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets rid of Ayush Mhatre.
CSK 30-3 (3)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: CSK Need 251 Runs To Win
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need 251 runs to win after Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David slam attacking fifties for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
RCB 250-3 (20)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Fifty For Tim David
Tim David is in beast mode and bring his well-deserved fifty in style, hitting Jamie Overton for a six. Jamie Overton concedes 30 runs in the 19th over the innings.
RCB 237-3 (19)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: David, Patidar On Fire
Tim David, Rajat Patidar are in attack mode and taking CSK bowlers to cleaners. CSK desperately need a wicket to turn things around.
RCB 193-3 (17)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Overton Removes Padikkal
Jamie Overton gives CSK a big breakthrough by removing dangerous Devdutt Padikkal, who has been clean bowled after playing a poor short. Tim David, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
RCB 153-3 (15)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Padikkal Slams Fifty
Devdutt Padikkal continues his red-hot form and scores another half-century in IPL 2026 season. He shifted gears at the right time and has played some beautiful shots.
RCB 151-2 (14)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Dube Removes Phil Salt
Big blow for RCB as Shivam Dube removes Phil Salt on a slower short ball with Noor Ahmad taking a comfortable catch. Rajat Patidar, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
RCB 98-2 (11)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Salt Shifts Gears
After spending enough time on the pitch, Philip Salt has shifted gears. He is taking RCB forward along with Devdutt Padikkal, who is taking a bit of time to access the conditions.
RCB 76-1 (8)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Kamboj Removes Kohli
Anshul Kamboj gives CSK a big breakthrough by removing Virat Kohli, who was in attack mode. A second chance for Shivam Dube and he doesn't miss out this time around. Devdutt Padikkal, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
RCB 43-1 (5)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Dube Drops Kohli
Big relief for RCB as Shivam Dube drops Virat Kohli off Khaleel Ahmed's bowling. Dube seemed to have it covered as he ran back from mid-on, got to the ball and it then popped out of his grasp.
RCB 17-0 (3)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Captains Corner
Rajat Patidar - We were looking to bowl first, but it looks like a hard pitch, so we're happy to bat. It's a fresh wicket. The boys played well in the last game and we're looking to continue here. The way everyone played in the last game was tremendous, everyone had clarity in their role and they are high in confidence. We're going with the same side.
Ruturaj Gaikwad - We will bowl first. Obviously, high scoring ground. Looks like a good pitch, there's going to be some runs. We'll look to restrict them as much as possible. MS is getting back slowly, sometimes it taks time, if he's ready to play, it'll be soon. The first game was disappointing, but our batting was much better in the second game. Everyone is feeling confident. Same team for us.
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Impact Subs
Chennai Super Kings Impact subs: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh,
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact subs: Suyash Sharma,Jacob Bethell,Rasikh Salam Dar,Kanishk Chouhan,Venkatesh Iyer
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: CSK Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the toss and opts to bowl first against Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: RCB Probable XII
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable XII: 1 Virat Kohli, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Tim David, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Abhinandan Singh, 11 Jacob Duffy, 12 Suyash Sharma
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: CSK Probable XII
Chennai Super Kings probable XII: 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), 3 Ayush Mhatre, 4 Sarfaraz Khan, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Kartik Sharma, 7 Prashant Veer, 8 Matt Henry, 9 Noor Ahmad/Gurjapneet Singh, 10 Anshul Kamboj/Jamie Overton, 11 Khaleel Ahmed, 12 Rahul Chahar/Akeal Hosein
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Will Dewald Brevis Play vs RCB?
It will be interesting to see whether Dewald Brevis will play against RCB or not. Brevis missed the first two games due to injury and there remains no clarity as yet if he'll play.
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: All Eyes On Sanju Samson
All eyes will be on Sanu Samson, who was expected to thrive as a key batter and wicket-keeping option, but has managed low scores in the IPL 2026 so far.
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: MS Dhoni Unavailable For RCB Clash
Former captain MS Dhoni is set to miss the marquee fixture between RCB and CSK, given the initial assessment of him missing at least two weeks of action due to calf injury.
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: RCB Look To Continue Winning Run
RCB have made a commanding start to their title defense in IPL 2026, showcasing depth in batting and bowling. They chased down a big total efficiently in their campaign opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, highlighting their explosive lineup. RCB have also won their last three encounters against CSK and will look to continue their winning run.
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: CSK Eye First Win
CSK, five-time champions, have endured a bruising beginning and are seeking their first win after back-to-back defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK arrive under pressure, needing drastic improvements to challenge RCB at a venue where the ball travels far.
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Rahul Chahar, Matthew Short, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Satvik Deswal
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Match Details
Fixture: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings (Match 11)
Date & Time: Sunday, April 5, 2026 | 7:30 PM IST
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Where to Watch: Star Sports Network (TV) & JioHotstar (Digital)
IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the much-anticipated IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned with Zee News English for live updates of the match.
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