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NewsCricketRCB vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: No Pat Cummins or Josh Hazlewood in today's game
RCB VS SRH 1ST MATCH 2026

RCB vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: No Pat Cummins or Josh Hazlewood in today's game

RCB vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: RCB will face SRH in the IPL 2026 opener on Saturday, March 28. Cricket returns to the Chinnaswamy Stadium after the tragic stampede incident last year during RCB's victory celebrations, which claimed 11 lives—adding emotional weight to the occasion.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 01:10 PM IST|Source:
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RCB vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026:
LIVE Blog

RCB vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 season kicks off with a high-voltage clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This opening match of the 19th edition is likely to produce a run-fest, going by the recent history of encounters between these two sides.

Both teams will be without their star pacers; Josh Hazlewood for RCB and Pat Cummins for SRH and it will be interesting to see who steps up in their absence.

Match Details & Context

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RCB will face SRH in the IPL 2026 opener on Saturday, March 28.

Cricket returns to the Chinnaswamy Stadium after the tragic stampede incident last year during RCB's victory celebrations, which claimed 11 lives adding emotional weight to the occasion.

RCB vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

Overall:

Matches played: 26
RCB wins: 11
SRH wins: 13
No result: 2

At Chinnaswamy Stadium:

Matches played: 8
RCB wins: 5
SRH wins: 3
Pitch Report: Batters Likely to Dominate

No one is certain how the pitch will behave on March 28, but recent IPL matches at the venue suggest that batters could have a field day right from the start. Expect high scores and minimal margin for error for bowlers.

RCB Players to Watch Out For
Virat Kohli - The Evergreen King

When it comes to RCB, there is no bigger talking point than Virat Kohli. With his eyes set on the 2027 ODI World Cup, Kohli will look to pile on runs in IPL 2026.

Fresh off strong performances against New Zealand and South Africa, expect him to be more expressive especially in the powerplay. With the title burden lifted, Kohli could play with greater freedom.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - The Experience Factor

With Hazlewood unavailable, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be key. His ability to swing the ball early and control the death overs makes him crucial to RCB’s bowling attack.

28 March 2026
12:53 IST

RCB vs SRH LIVE Score: RCB in IPL 2025

RCB experienced a historic 2025 campaign, finishing in the top two before going on to clinch their maiden IPL title with a victory over Punjab Kings in the final, finally ending years of near-misses.

 

12:38 IST

RCB vs SRH LIVE Score:  Notable Records

Highest total: 287/3 (SRH vs RCB)
Lowest total: 48/3 (KKR vs SRH)
Highest successful chase: 213/9 (LSG vs RCB)
Lowest defended total: 106/2 (CSK vs RCB)

 

 

12:21 IST

RCB vs SRH LIVE Score: Venues Stats

Total (102 matches):

Batting first wins: 41%
Bowling first wins: 53%

12:09 IST

RCB vs SRH LIVE Score: In their last 10 meetings:

RCB wins: 4
SRH wins: 6

Despite RCB’s recent success, SRH have had the upper hand in recent clashes.

12:08 IST

RCB vs SRH LIVE Score:  RCB vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

Overall:

Matches played: 26
RCB wins: 11
SRH wins: 13
No result: 2

12:04 IST

RCB vs SRH LIVE Score: No Aus Star Pacers

Both teams will be without their star pacers; Josh Hazlewood for RCB and Pat Cummins for SRH and it will be interesting to see who steps up in their absence.

12:02 IST

RCB vs SRH LIVE Score: IPL Is Here

Hello and welcome you all to the live coverage of 1st IPL game of IPL 2026 played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB are the defending champion and will look to emulate MI and CSK with a double.

 

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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