RCB vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: No Pat Cummins or Josh Hazlewood in today's game

RCB vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 season kicks off with a high-voltage clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This opening match of the 19th edition is likely to produce a run-fest, going by the recent history of encounters between these two sides.

Both teams will be without their star pacers; Josh Hazlewood for RCB and Pat Cummins for SRH and it will be interesting to see who steps up in their absence.

Match Details & Context

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

RCB will face SRH in the IPL 2026 opener on Saturday, March 28.

Cricket returns to the Chinnaswamy Stadium after the tragic stampede incident last year during RCB's victory celebrations, which claimed 11 lives adding emotional weight to the occasion.

RCB vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

Overall:

Matches played: 26

RCB wins: 11

SRH wins: 13

No result: 2

At Chinnaswamy Stadium:

Matches played: 8

RCB wins: 5

SRH wins: 3

Pitch Report: Batters Likely to Dominate

No one is certain how the pitch will behave on March 28, but recent IPL matches at the venue suggest that batters could have a field day right from the start. Expect high scores and minimal margin for error for bowlers.

RCB Players to Watch Out For

Virat Kohli - The Evergreen King

When it comes to RCB, there is no bigger talking point than Virat Kohli. With his eyes set on the 2027 ODI World Cup, Kohli will look to pile on runs in IPL 2026.

Fresh off strong performances against New Zealand and South Africa, expect him to be more expressive especially in the powerplay. With the title burden lifted, Kohli could play with greater freedom.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - The Experience Factor

With Hazlewood unavailable, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be key. His ability to swing the ball early and control the death overs makes him crucial to RCB’s bowling attack.