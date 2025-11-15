IPL 2026 Retention List Live Updates: All Eyes On Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone' Future With KKR, RCB
IPL 2026 Retention List Live: The clock is ticking for all ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises as the November 15th retention deadline approaches, with teams required to submit their final lists of retained and released players to the BCCI before 5 PM IST on Saturday.
With the IPL 2026 set to feature a mini-auction in mid-December, teams are engaged in high-stakes strategy sessions, focusing on maximizing their purse value and refining their squad balance rather than a complete overhaul.
Unlike a mega-auction, there is no official limit on the number of players a team can retain, provided they adhere to the maximum squad size of 25 (with up to 8 overseas players) and the ₹120 crore salary cap. However, underperforming stars, injury-hit players, and high-salary mismatches are set to hit the auction block, freeing up purses for targeted buys like star all-rounders Cameron Green and others.
IPL 2026 Retention List Live: Top 10 Players Who Are Likely To Be Released
Here's a list of the top 10 high-profile players who are likely to be released before the IPL 2026 auction.
IPL 2026 Retention List Live: It's Decision Time For Franchises
As of November 15, 2025 (today), all 10 franchises must submit their retention lists to the BCCI by 3:00 PM IST. The list will be officially announced at 5:00 PM IST live on Star Sports and JioHotstar.
