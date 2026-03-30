RR vs CSK Live Updates IPL 2026: Can MS Dhoni-less Chennai Super Kings beat Ravindra Jadeja's Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE, IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League 2026 brings a high-stakes early showdown as Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 3 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium today. Both teams are entering a fresh cycle after finishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings, making this clash crucial to set the tone for their campaign. This RR vs CSK live match promises drama, new combinations, and key tactical battles as revamped squads aim to bounce back strongly. Riyan Parag leads Rajasthan Royals into a new era, while Ruturaj Gaikwad returns as Chennai Super Kings captain after an injury-hit 2025 season. One of the biggest storylines is the swap involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson, adding extra intrigue to this contest.

CSK will miss MS Dhoni in the early phase due to injury, marking a rare transition phase for the franchise. Meanwhile, RR have strengthened their balance with Jadeja and added pace firepower in their bowling unit.

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Key Talking Points Ahead of RR vs CSK

CSK’s No.3 dilemma: Options like Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Sarfaraz Khan are in contention.

Death bowling concerns: CSK lack proven finishers with the ball despite having Noor Ahmad for middle overs.

RR’s improved balance: Addition of Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi fixes last season’s combination issues.

Explosive match-up: Jofra Archer vs Sanju Samson remains a key battle.

Players to Watch in RR vs CSK Live

All eyes will be on Ravindra Jadeja, who is on the verge of a major T20 milestone and could play a decisive all-round role. For CSK, emerging talent Prashant Veer is one to track as the franchise looks to rebuild its core.

Pitch Report & Weather Update

The Guwahati surface is expected to be fresh, offering early assistance to pacers. However, rain threat looms over the game, which could influence team strategies and toss decisions.

Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma