IPL 2026 RR vs MI Live Cricket Score: All eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Rajasthan Royals aim to continue winning win
IPL 2026 Live Score RR vs MI Match Today: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of IPL 2026 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, April 7. The match serves as a crucial early-season test for both squads.
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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of IPL 2026 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The match serves as a crucial early-season test for both squads.
Current Form And Standings
RR have made a flying start to IPL 2026, winning both their opening matches against CSK and GT. Under the new captain Riyan Parag, they are currently at the 3rd spot on the points table with 4 points and a strong NRR of +2.233. Their strength lies in a fearless top order and a bowling unit that has shown great composure in death overs.
MI won their first game against KKR but suffered a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals in their second match. They are at the 6th spot with 2 points and a negative NRR. Hardik Pandya missed the DC game due to illness but has returned to nets and is expected to play. MI are still searching for their ideal team combination, though the core of Rohit, Surya, and Bumrah remains the most intimidating in the league.
Squads For RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match
IPL 2026 RR vs MI Live Cricket Score: Match Overview
Date & Time: Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Captains: Riyan Parag (RR) vs. Hardik Pandya (MI)
Broadcast: Star Sports Network; Live Stream: JioHotstar
IPL 2026 RR vs MI Live Cricket Score: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 13th match of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Stay tuned with Zee News English for all the updates.
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