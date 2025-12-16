IPL Auction 2026 Live Update: Will KKR Buy Back Venkatesh Iyer?

IPL Auction 2026 Live News: It’s that time of the year again when players go under the hammer to play in the biggest cricket league in the world, the Indian Premier League, as the IPL 2026 auction is set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. This will be the first mini-auction after the mega auction in 2024, yet several teams enter with big purses while others have very little money to spend. Kolkata Knight Riders have Rs 64.30 crore in their purse, while Chennai Super Kings have the second-biggest budget at Rs 43.40 crore. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the history of the cash-rich league, have just Rs 2.75 crore in their kitty. Players who could spark a bidding war include Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. Even though this is only a mini-auction, it is likely that we could witness one of the biggest bids in IPL auction history.

