IPL Auction 2026 Live Update: Will KKR Buy Back Venkatesh Iyer?

IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates, IPL 2026 Auction Streaming: For a change, CSK and KKR are entering the auction with the biggest purses and are likely to target players like Australia’s Cameron Green and India’s Venkatesh Iyer.
- Kolkata Knight Riders enter the IPL 2026 auction with the biggest purse of ₹64.30 crore, giving them a clear advantage at the bidding table.
- Chennai Super Kings follow closely with ₹43.40 crore, while Mumbai Indians face a major challenge with just ₹2.75 crore to spend.
- Despite being a mini-auction, big-name all-rounders like Cameron Green and Venkatesh Iyer could trigger intense bidding wars.
IPL Auction 2026 Live News: It’s that time of the year again when players go under the hammer to play in the biggest cricket league in the world, the Indian Premier League, as the IPL 2026 auction is set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. This will be the first mini-auction after the mega auction in 2024, yet several teams enter with big purses while others have very little money to spend. Kolkata Knight Riders have Rs 64.30 crore in their purse, while Chennai Super Kings have the second-biggest budget at Rs 43.40 crore. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the history of the cash-rich league, have just Rs 2.75 crore in their kitty. Players who could spark a bidding war include Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. Even though this is only a mini-auction, it is likely that we could witness one of the biggest bids in IPL auction history.
IPL Auction 2026 Live: Venkatesh Iyer’s Redemption Payday Quest
Released after a big-money season, Venkatesh Iyer enters the IPL auction aiming to reclaim a Rs 20 crore plus valuation, backed by his Indian core status and proven playoff pedigree.
IPL Auction 2026 Live: Cameron Green is the Ultimate Marquee All-Rounder
Green’s confirmation that he can bowl despite being listed as a batter massively boosts his IPL 2026 auction value. Teams chasing balance will see him as a long-term investment across formats.
