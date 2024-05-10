IRE vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20I Pakistan tour of Ireland: Babar Azam vs Paul Stirling
Ireland vs Pakistan (IRE vs PAL LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Pakistan Tour Of Ireland: Babar Azam's Pakistan Team Aim To Start T20 World Cup Preparations.
LIVE PAK vs IRE 1st T20I: Pakistan is gearing up to face Ireland in the first T20I match at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin, kicking off a three-match series preceding the T20 World Cup 2024. This encounter serves as a litmus test for both teams as they share a group in the World Cup alongside USA, Canada, and India. Pakistan arrives with a robust squad, barring Mohammad Amir, who misses the first match due to visa issues but will likely join for the second. Captain Babar Azam leads the team, with Fakhar Zaman expected to accompany him. Irfan Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed strengthen the middle-order, while Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim offer all-round skills. The pace attack is formidable with Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, and likely Abbas Afridi. Pakistan aims to field a competitive team, eyeing victory against Ireland in their T20 encounter.
Follow LIVE Updates From Pakistan vs Ireland Match From Pakistan Tour Of Ireland Here.
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Head-to-Head Analysis - Pakistan Holds the Edge
With one T20I encounter to date, Pakistan maintains a perfect record against Ireland, setting the stage for an intriguing battle between the two sides.
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Ireland's Determination - Aiming to Bounce Back
Ireland is determined to bounce back from their recent series loss against Afghanistan, showcasing their tenacity and hunger for victory against Pakistan.
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Recent Form Check - Pakistan's Quest for Redemption
Pakistan seeks redemption following their drawn series against New Zealand, aiming to showcase their resilience and prowess against Ireland in the upcoming matches.
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Venue Insight - Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin
Explore the historic Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, as the chosen battleground for the series opener, promising an atmosphere brimming with excitement.