Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2748283
NewsCricket
PAKISTAN TOUR OF IRELAND

IRE vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20I Pakistan tour of Ireland: Babar Azam vs Paul Stirling

Ireland vs Pakistan  (IRE vs PAL LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Pakistan Tour Of Ireland: Babar Azam's Pakistan Team Aim To Start T20 World Cup Preparations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 10, 2024, 05:17 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

LIVE PAK vs IRE 1st T20I: Pakistan is gearing up to face Ireland in the first T20I match at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin, kicking off a three-match series preceding the T20 World Cup 2024. This encounter serves as a litmus test for both teams as they share a group in the World Cup alongside USA, Canada, and India. Pakistan arrives with a robust squad, barring Mohammad Amir, who misses the first match due to visa issues but will likely join for the second. Captain Babar Azam leads the team, with Fakhar Zaman expected to accompany him. Irfan Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed strengthen the middle-order, while Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim offer all-round skills. The pace attack is formidable with Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, and likely Abbas Afridi. Pakistan aims to field a competitive team, eyeing victory against Ireland in their T20 encounter.

Follow LIVE Updates From Pakistan vs Ireland Match From Pakistan Tour Of Ireland Here.

10 May 2024
18:45 PM IST

IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Head-to-Head Analysis - Pakistan Holds the Edge

With one T20I encounter to date, Pakistan maintains a perfect record against Ireland, setting the stage for an intriguing battle between the two sides.

18:17 PM IST

IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Ireland's Determination - Aiming to Bounce Back

Ireland is determined to bounce back from their recent series loss against Afghanistan, showcasing their tenacity and hunger for victory against Pakistan.

17:45 PM IST

IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Recent Form Check - Pakistan's Quest for Redemption

Pakistan seeks redemption following their drawn series against New Zealand, aiming to showcase their resilience and prowess against Ireland in the upcoming matches.

17:16 PM IST

IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Venue Insight - Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

Explore the historic Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, as the chosen battleground for the series opener, promising an atmosphere brimming with excitement.

17:15 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Ireland vs Pakistan 1st T20I. For over-by-over updates from the game stay tuned with Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales
DNA Video
DNA: No SIM, now phone will be blocked directly
DNA Video
DNA: What should be your healthy diet chart?
DNA Video
DNA: Can AC in your car cause Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: Heart warming video from Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Ghazwa-e-Hind in Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab government refuses VRS to IAS officer who is BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate
DNA Video
DNA: Astrazeneca withdraws Covid vaccine