LIVE | ISL vs LAH Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Match PSL 2025: Shaheen Afridi Vs Shadab Khan

PSL 2025 Live Score Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: PSL 2025 kicks off tonight with defending champions Islamabad United facing Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Islamabad, led by Shadab Khan, aim to continue their fearless form with a power-packed lineup featuring Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, and foreign stars. Lahore, captained by Shaheen Afridi, seek redemption after a poor 2024 season, boasting a balanced squad with Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings, and Daryl Mitchell. The Rawalpindi pitch promises a high-scoring encounter. Historically, Islamabad leads the head-to-head 10-9 in 19 matches. With star-studded lineups and fierce rivalry, this PSL X opener promises fireworks and a thrilling start to the tournament.
Islamabad United Squad: Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Salman Agha, Azam Khan(w), Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Shadab Khan(c), Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz
Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Perera, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Asif Ali, Mohammad Naeem, Muhammad Akhlaq(w), Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Tom Curran, Abdullah Shafique, Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, Asif Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Azab
The PSL X opener features a high-stakes face-off between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars, two powerhouse teams known for thrilling encounters and packed stadiums — a dream start for fans and fantasy players.
