KAR:46-2(5), KAR Vs MUL Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Karachi Kings 2 Down

Karachi Kings are set to host Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match no.19 on Sunday night at the National Stadium in Karachi. Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans are in red hot form as they have won five out their last six games played in this year's PSL. On the other hand, Karachi Kings have only got two wins of the five matches played so far which makes them sit at the fifth position.

Coming off a last-ball thriller in the previous game which Karachi lost against the Quetta Gladiators they will surely look to change things around in tonight's mega clash. However, Multan captain Rizwan is a big threat for the Kings as he is in tremendous form at the moment.

