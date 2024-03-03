trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727035
NewsCricket
PSL 2024

KAR Vs MUL Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Shadab Khan Vs Mohammad Rizwan

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans (KAR Vs MUL)LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Match No 19: Karachi Kings face Multan Sultans in Karachi National Stadium.

 

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 03:58 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Karachi Kings are set to host Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match no.19 on Sunday night at the National Stadium in Karachi. Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans are in red hot form as they have won five out their last six games played in this year's PSL. On the other hand, Karachi Kings have only got two wins of the five matches played so far which makes them sit at the fifth position.

Coming off a last-ball thriller in the previous game which Karachi lost against the Quetta Gladiators they will surely look to change things around in tonight's mega clash. However, Multan captain Rizwan is a big threat for the Kings as he is in tremendous form at the moment.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 Match Here.

03 March 2024
15:58 PM

LIVE MUL vs KAR PSL 2024: Livestreaming Details

Checkout the LIVE streaming details for Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match in the link attached below.

PSL 2024 Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Live Streaming Details

15:28 PM

LIVE PSL 2024 Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match taking place in Karachi's National Stadium tonight. Follow our feed for all the key updates from the clash.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?