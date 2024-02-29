KAR Vs QG Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Karachi Kings Look To Bounce Back
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators (KAR Vs QG)LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Match No 16: Quetta holds a 6-4 edge in their recent head-to-head matchups.
Live Pakistan Super League 2024: The Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators are set for an intense clash in the PSL 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Quetta holds a 6-4 edge in their recent head-to-head matchups, including a win in their last encounter. Karachi is looking for redemption after a loss to Islamabad United, despite strong performances from Kieron Pollard and Irfan Khan. Quetta, meanwhile, seeks to bounce back from a defeat against Multan Sultans, where Khawaja Nafay and Rilee Rossouw showed promise with the bat, but fell short of the target. Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Amir showcased skilful bowling performances for Karachi and Quetta respectively, but both teams are eager to secure a win in this crucial match.
