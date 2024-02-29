trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726189
NewsCricket
KAR VS QG PSL 2024 LIVE

KAR Vs QG Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Karachi Kings Look To Bounce Back

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators (KAR Vs QG)LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Match No 16: Quetta holds a 6-4 edge in their recent head-to-head matchups.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 04:00 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Live Pakistan Super League 2024: The Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators are set for an intense clash in the PSL 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Quetta holds a 6-4 edge in their recent head-to-head matchups, including a win in their last encounter. Karachi is looking for redemption after a loss to Islamabad United, despite strong performances from Kieron Pollard and Irfan Khan. Quetta, meanwhile, seeks to bounce back from a defeat against Multan Sultans, where Khawaja Nafay and Rilee Rossouw showed promise with the bat, but fell short of the target. Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Amir showcased skilful bowling performances for Karachi and Quetta respectively, but both teams are eager to secure a win in this crucial match.

Follow Live Cricket Updates Of Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators From PSL 2024. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?