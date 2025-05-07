Live Cricket Score | KKR vs CSK IPL 2025: KKR Eye Playoffs With Must-Win Games

KKR vs CSK Match 57 Match Live: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the already-eliminated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 57 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. KKR, currently sixth on the table with 11 points from 11 matches, still have a slim chance of making the playoffs, but they must win all their remaining games and hope other results go their way. For CSK, who sit at the bottom of the table with just four points, it’s about finishing strong and testing bench strength as they prepare for a future beyond this season. Expect them to experiment with new combinations as they look ahead.

The pitch at Eden Gardens is likely to assist spinners again, though run-making has remained brisk at this venue. Over 400 runs were scored in the previous match here, and another high-scoring thriller could be on the cards if bowlers fail to hit the right areas.

KKR vs CSK: Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Quinton de Kock

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth