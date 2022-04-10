10 April 2022, 15:42 PM
DC go past 50
What a start for DC. Shaw and Warner make a mockery of KKR's potent pace attack including Pat Cummins and current Purple Cap holder Umesh Yadav. They have taken DC past 50 now and Iyer introduced Varun Chakaravarthy into the attack
DC 56/0 after 4.2 overs
10 April 2022, 15:09 PM
DC off to good start!
DC openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are looking in good touch in the middle and DC is banking on them for a big partnership that comes up in quick time. Umesh and Rasikh Salam are sharing the new ball.
10 April 2022, 15:01 PM
KKR vs DC Playing 11
One big news is that Anrich Nortje has been dropped by Delhi, making for Khaleel Ahmed.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy
10 April 2022, 14:59 PM
TOSS NEWS!
Shreyas Iyer wins toss and KKR will bowl first!
10 April 2022, 14:36 PM
10 April 2022, 14:35 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between KKR and DC. KKR are in great form. They are led by Shreyas Iyer, who has previously led DC and now he will be up against his good fried Rishabh Pant. This is going to be an exciting game.
