In today's IPL 2022 contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, we will see friend turn into foes as Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who grew up in Delhi Capitals will be up against each other.

Iyer led DC for three seasons and was also took DC to the final in 2020 but after 2021, he parted ways and threw himself into the auction, eventually getting picked by KKR.

At KKR, he is leading the team and currently they are the No 1 team in the points table with 3 wins from 4 games. DC, on the other hand, are blowing hot and cold and would be looking to get back to winning ways two back-to-back-losses.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar