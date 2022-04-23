23 April 2022, 15:52 PM
GT in total control!
KKR bowlers got their team off to a good start but Hardik and Saha have worked out their plans pretty well. Hardik has returned and is batting beautifully, hit a lovely six off the pacer, straight down the ground. He is looking in great touch at the moment and Saha is playing a handy knock too.
GT- 73/1 (9 Overs), Hardik 44 & Saha 18
23 April 2022, 15:40 PM
GT RECOVER
Gujarat Titans recover from an early blow of Shubman Gill with Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha in the middle. KKR eye another wicket with Umesh Yadav and Shivam Mavi in the attack.
GT- 37/1 (4 Overs), Hardik 16 (12) & Saha 12 (8)
23 April 2022, 15:37 PM
GONE!
Gill GONE! Tim Southee STRIKES! Shubman Gill departs for 7 (5) caught behind by Sam Billings. GT lose their first wicket of the game in the first ball of the second over.
GT- 14/1 (1.4 Overs), Hardik 6 (3)
23 April 2022, 15:06 PM
GT vs KKR Playing 11:
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
23 April 2022, 15:03 PM
KKR make 3 changes!
Tim (Southee) comes in, Sam (Billings) comes in and Rinku is in. This is what Shreyas Iyer said at the toss. We will soon reveal who is going out.
23 April 2022, 15:02 PM
Toss News!
Hardik Pandya is back for GT.
He wins toss and GT will bat first
23 April 2022, 14:54 PM
Rinku Singh to play today for KKR
He has been given his first match of this season.
Let's see who he replaces at the toss.
Toss Update coming up in less than 5 minutes.
23 April 2022, 14:45 PM
Here are the two squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad
23 April 2022, 14:42 PM
Hello and welcome to LIVE blog coverage of 35th match between GT and KKR.
