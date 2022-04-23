23 April 2022, 17:49 PM
Second wicket!
Narine is gone too. Both openers back to the hut.
Shami with the wicket. His second wicket so far. Looking in good rhythm.
Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer now in the middle.
KKR 11/2 after 3 overs, need 146 to win
23 April 2022, 17:37 PM
Early wicket for GT!
Big blow to KKR as Sam Billings departs just for 4. Mohammed Shami strikes in the first over.
KKR 9/1 after 1.1 overs
23 April 2022, 17:09 PM
GT finish at 156 runs after 20 overs
Gujarat Titans finish at 156 runs after 20 overs as Tim Southee and Andre Russell display some disciplined bowling in the death overs. KKR managed to hold GT for just 30 runs in the last 5 overs, Gujarat would be disappointed with the total as their striking rate got way lower after the 15 overs.
23 April 2022, 17:04 PM
Southee takes TWO!
Rashid Khan gone for a duck as KKR gets two wickets in one over. He was trying play against the line of the ball with a cross bat and a top edge results in an easy catch for Umesh Yadav.
KKR- 146/5 (18.2 Overs), Tewatia 11 (8)
23 April 2022, 17:02 PM
SOUTHEE STRIKES!
Hardik Pandya 67 (49) GONE! Caught by Rinku Singh bowled by Tim Southee. GT lose two crucial wickets as both Miller and Hardik were settled batters.
GT- 139/4 (17.3 Overs), Tewatia 4 (5)
23 April 2022, 16:49 PM
GONE!
David Miller 27 (20) caught by Umesh Yadav bowled by Shivam Mavi. KKR finally get the wicket they were looking for. GT with Skipper Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia eyeing a big total for their team.
GT- 137/3 (17 Overs), Hardik 67 (48) & Tewatia 3 (4)
23 April 2022, 16:45 PM
GT on FIRE!
Gujarat Titans are on fire as they smash 127 runs in 15 overs losing only 2 wickets so far. Skipper Hardik Pandya completed his third consecutive fifty for GT is eyeing a huge total.
GT- 127/2 (15 Overs), Hardik 64 (45) & Miller 25 (16)
23 April 2022, 16:22 PM
Fifty for Hardik
What a run GT captain Hardik Pandya is having as he smashes another fifty, his third in IPL 2022.
Seven overs to go and GT will be looking at a score of 190 or beyond.
GT 102/3 after 13 overs, Hardik (55), Millerv(10)
23 April 2022, 15:52 PM
GT in total control!
KKR bowlers got their team off to a good start but Hardik and Saha have worked out their plans pretty well. Hardik has returned and is batting beautifully, hit a lovely six off the pacer, straight down the ground. He is looking in great touch at the moment and Saha is playing a handy knock too.
GT- 73/1 (9 Overs), Hardik 44 & Saha 18
23 April 2022, 15:40 PM
GT RECOVER
Gujarat Titans recover from an early blow of Shubman Gill with Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha in the middle. KKR eye another wicket with Umesh Yadav and Shivam Mavi in the attack.
GT- 37/1 (4 Overs), Hardik 16 (12) & Saha 12 (8)
23 April 2022, 15:37 PM
GONE!
Gill GONE! Tim Southee STRIKES! Shubman Gill departs for 7 (5) caught behind by Sam Billings. GT lose their first wicket of the game in the first ball of the second over.
GT- 14/1 (1.4 Overs), Hardik 6 (3)
23 April 2022, 15:06 PM
GT vs KKR Playing 11:
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
23 April 2022, 15:03 PM
KKR make 3 changes!
Tim (Southee) comes in, Sam (Billings) comes in and Rinku is in. This is what Shreyas Iyer said at the toss. We will soon reveal who is going out.
23 April 2022, 15:02 PM
Toss News!
Hardik Pandya is back for GT.
He wins toss and GT will bat first
23 April 2022, 14:54 PM
Rinku Singh to play today for KKR
He has been given his first match of this season.
Let's see who he replaces at the toss.
Toss Update coming up in less than 5 minutes.
23 April 2022, 14:45 PM
Here are the two squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad
23 April 2022, 14:42 PM
Hello and welcome to LIVE blog coverage of 35th match between GT and KKR.
Stay tuned for more updates!