Live Cricket Score | KKR VS GT, IPL 2025 Updates: Rahane Vs Gill

KKR VS GT IPL 2025 Live: Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of the IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who have been very inconsistent in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, suffered a crushing defeat against Punjab Kings in their last game, and will be desperate to bounce back at their home ground.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have produced dominating performances in the first half of the tournament, claiming 5 wins from 7 games to lead the standings with 10 points. They will look to carry the winning momentum.

Squads For KKR VS GT IPL 2025 Match

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Manish Pandey

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu