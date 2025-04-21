Advertisement
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Live Cricket Score | KKR VS GT, IPL 2025 Updates: Rahane Vs Gill

KKR VS GT (Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of the IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Toss will take place at 7 PM IST, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, April 21. 

 

Last Updated: Apr 21, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
LIVE Blog

KKR VS GT IPL 2025 Live: Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of the IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who have been very inconsistent in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, suffered a crushing defeat against Punjab Kings in their last game, and will be desperate to bounce back at their home ground.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have produced dominating performances in the first half of the tournament, claiming 5 wins from 7 games to lead the standings with 10 points. They will look to carry the winning momentum.

Squads For KKR VS GT IPL 2025 Match

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Manish Pandey

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of KKR VS GT IPL 2025 Match

21 April 2025
11:33 IST

KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: KKR’s scoring struggles reveal deeper batting concerns

With a strike rate of just 9.05 runs per over—second-lowest this season—KKR’s power-hitters haven’t consistently fired, placing undue pressure on their bowlers.

11:18 IST

KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: Titans boast the highest top-order average in IPL 2025

GT’s top three (Gill, Sudharsan, Buttler) average 49.72—best among all teams. Their methodical starts set the stage for dominant totals and confident chases.

11:08 IST

KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: GT rely on stability, KKR thrive on unpredictability

Gujarat Titans build their wins on tight bowling and top-order anchors, while KKR gamble with explosive moves like opening with Sunil Narine and bowling spin at the death.

11:03 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 KKR vs GT match. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

