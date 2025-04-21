Live Cricket Score | KKR VS GT, IPL 2025 Updates: Rahane Vs Gill
KKR VS GT (Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of the IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Toss will take place at 7 PM IST, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, April 21.
Trending Photos
KKR VS GT IPL 2025 Live: Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of the IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders, who have been very inconsistent in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, suffered a crushing defeat against Punjab Kings in their last game, and will be desperate to bounce back at their home ground.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have produced dominating performances in the first half of the tournament, claiming 5 wins from 7 games to lead the standings with 10 points. They will look to carry the winning momentum.
Squads For KKR VS GT IPL 2025 Match
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Manish Pandey
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of KKR VS GT IPL 2025 Match
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: KKR’s scoring struggles reveal deeper batting concerns
With a strike rate of just 9.05 runs per over—second-lowest this season—KKR’s power-hitters haven’t consistently fired, placing undue pressure on their bowlers.
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: Titans boast the highest top-order average in IPL 2025
GT’s top three (Gill, Sudharsan, Buttler) average 49.72—best among all teams. Their methodical starts set the stage for dominant totals and confident chases.
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: GT rely on stability, KKR thrive on unpredictability
Gujarat Titans build their wins on tight bowling and top-order anchors, while KKR gamble with explosive moves like opening with Sunil Narine and bowling spin at the death.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 KKR vs GT match. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.