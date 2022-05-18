हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: LSG's KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock off to good start

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 66 of IPL 2022 to be played betweek Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at DT Patl stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 18, on our LIVE blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 - 20:00
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders need a big win in their final round-robin match to keep their slim IPL play-off hopes alive, while Lucknow Super Giants will look to seal their position in the top four when the two teams face off here on Wednesday.With seven losses and six wins, KKR are placed at the sixth spot with 12 points and they will not only have to win but do it with a big margin and then hope that other results go their way to salvage any hope of sneaking into the knockout stage.

LSG already have one foot at the play-offs as they are placed at the third spot with 16 points but with a number of teams jostling it out for remaining three berths, they will look to add two more points to avoid any last-minute hiccup.

Two-time former champions, KKR, which had reached the final last year, have managed to keep their theoretical chances alive after coming good in the last two matches against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With PTI inputs

18 May 2022, 19:49 PM

Rahul and De Kock going STRONG

KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock going strong as Lucknow Super Giants eye a competitive total for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Spin-twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakarvarthy into the attack for KKR.

LSG- 44/0 (6 Overs), De Kock 27 (19) & KL Rahul 18 (18)

18 May 2022, 19:44 PM

LSG start STRONG!

Lucknow Super Giants start strong with skipper KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock. The right and left-hand combination looking dangerous for KKR, De Kock dropped by debutant Abhijeet Tomar on 3rd man.

LSG- 22/0 (3 Overs), KL Rahul 3 (6) & De Kock 19 (12)

18 May 2022, 19:02 PM

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

18 May 2022, 19:01 PM

Toss News!

KL Rahul wins toss and LSG will bat first. 

18 May 2022, 18:47 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 66 of IPL 2022 to be played betweek Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at DT Patl stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 18, on our LIVE blog here

Stay tuned for more updates. 

Must Watch

PT8M32S

Khabren Khatakhat: SC orders release one of the convict involved in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination