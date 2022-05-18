18 May 2022, 19:49 PM
Rahul and De Kock going STRONG
KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock going strong as Lucknow Super Giants eye a competitive total for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Spin-twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakarvarthy into the attack for KKR.
LSG- 44/0 (6 Overs), De Kock 27 (19) & KL Rahul 18 (18)
18 May 2022, 19:44 PM
LSG start STRONG!
Lucknow Super Giants start strong with skipper KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock. The right and left-hand combination looking dangerous for KKR, De Kock dropped by debutant Abhijeet Tomar on 3rd man.
LSG- 22/0 (3 Overs), KL Rahul 3 (6) & De Kock 19 (12)
18 May 2022, 19:02 PM
Teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
18 May 2022, 19:01 PM
Toss News!
KL Rahul wins toss and LSG will bat first.
18 May 2022, 18:47 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 66 of IPL 2022 to be played betweek Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at DT Patl stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 18, on our LIVE blog here
