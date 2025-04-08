LIVE SCORE KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025 Today Match Updates: Ajinkya Rahane Vs Rishabh Pant
KKR vs LSG (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs (Lucknow Super Giants) Live Score Updates: KKR face LSG in the 21st match of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens. With both teams in form, a high-scoring clash is expected, though KKR may benefit from home advantage.
Trending Photos
KKR vs LSG: After a morale-boosting win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) return to Eden Gardens for their first afternoon clash of IPL 2025, facing the upbeat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The match, initially scheduled for Sunday, was moved to Tuesday due to Ram Navami celebrations.
Led by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR will look for a strong start from openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine, who are yet to fire this season. While pacer Harshit Rana has taken wickets, his economy of 9.25 remains a concern.
LSG, fresh off a 12-run win over Mumbai Indians, boasts a balanced attack with spinners Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, and M. Siddharth, alongside pacers Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep. Batting-wise, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have shouldered much of the load, but skipper Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and others add depth and firepower.
With both teams in form and a hot afternoon ahead, fans can expect a high-scoring contest, though KKR's home advantage could tilt the scales in their favour.
KKR vs LSG Full Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya
Stay Tuned To Zee News English For Live Updates Of KKR VS LSG IPL 2025 Match
KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Score: KKR banking on spin-friendly Eden to neutralize LSG power-hitters
KKR’s spin trio—Narine, Varun, and Moeen—will be central on a dry Eden pitch, ideal for exploiting LSG's known struggles against quality spin.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.