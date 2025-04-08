LIVE SCORE KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025 Today Match Updates: Ajinkya Rahane Vs Rishabh Pant

KKR vs LSG: After a morale-boosting win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) return to Eden Gardens for their first afternoon clash of IPL 2025, facing the upbeat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The match, initially scheduled for Sunday, was moved to Tuesday due to Ram Navami celebrations.

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR will look for a strong start from openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine, who are yet to fire this season. While pacer Harshit Rana has taken wickets, his economy of 9.25 remains a concern.

LSG, fresh off a 12-run win over Mumbai Indians, boasts a balanced attack with spinners Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, and M. Siddharth, alongside pacers Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep. Batting-wise, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have shouldered much of the load, but skipper Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and others add depth and firepower.

With both teams in form and a hot afternoon ahead, fans can expect a high-scoring contest, though KKR's home advantage could tilt the scales in their favour.

KKR vs LSG Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya