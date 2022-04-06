KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Live cricket score and updates: MI in trouble as Rohit departs early

6 April 2022, 19:33 PM
Rohit departs
Mumbai Indians lose their first wicket as their skipper Rohit Sharma departs after he tried to pull a short-pitched delivery by Umesh but only managed to top-edge it high up in the air as wicketkeeper Billings ran back and took a superb catch. Rohit c Billings b Umesh Yadav 3(12)
MI 7/1 after 3 overs
6 April 2022, 19:15 PM
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the batting for Mumbai Indians, while Umesh Yadav bowls the first over for KKR.
6 April 2022, 19:14 PM
Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
6 April 2022, 18:56 PM
TOSS
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and he opted to bat first against Rohit Sharma's MI.
Shreyas Iyer: We are gonna bowl first. We are comfortable chasing with a set target in mind. All the teams are equally good and we always have to take that winning mindset and try and back your abilities. We got two changes. Pat Cummins comes in place of Southee and Rasikh Salam comes in for Shivam Mavi. Southee was very supportive and we had a good conversation about the team changes.
Rohit Sharma: We were looking to bat first. We are not looking at what happened in the last 2 games, we have to play good cricket to win games and that is what we are prepared for. Looks like a good pitch. We have done well in patches and when you want to win games you gotta perform collectively and I think that is something that was missing in the last 2 games. Couple of changes. Surykumar Yadav comes in place of Anmolpreet Singh and we got Dewald Brevis who comes in for Tim David.